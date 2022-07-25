A heartbroken mother from Uganda shared the painful experience of how her helpless daughter is struggling to move on after losing his brother

Betty Hiirya, who lost her son to sickle cell anemia, said she would hear her little girl Divine cry at night

The mum was also saddened by the loss of her boy Praise and struggled to be strong for herself and her baby girl

Losing a child is an undoubtedly painful experience for a parent, but more so for a sibling who feels the vacuum.

A woman from Uganda has disclosed how her little girl is struggling to come to terms with her brother's demise.

Ugandan Mum Betty Hiirya (l) emotionally narrates how her daughter has struggled after her brother's death. Photo: NTV Mwasuze Mutya.

Source: UGC

She is mourning

Betty Hiirya said her daughter Divine has cried to sleep many nights when she recalls the death of her beloved sibling.

"'Divine has not yet come to terms with the death of his elder brother, Praise. Sometimes I hear her cries at night and I understand she is also mourning," the mother narrated during an interview with NTV Mwasuze Mutya.

Praise, who could not be treated in time, succumbed to sickle cell a while back, as his mother disclosed.

She also shared a WhatsApp status her daughter posted as she remembers her beloved sibling.

Life is hard

"Remember the moments we shared? But who knew it was the last time we spent together? I miss you so much. Mum keeps crying for you. I wish we could see you just once again, just once again.

Life is hard without you. Happy birthday, Praise, we love you so much."

Losing her dear boy took a toll on Hiirya, who grieved for as long as she could remember, despite leaving everything in God's hand.

I cried a lot

She painfully recalled how her heart was shattered after getting the saddening news from her brother-in-law.

"My song of praise had gone silent. The first thought that came to my mind is how do I break the news to Divine, the younger sister who was a sickler too? I was worried she was going to get an attack. When I cried a lot, she asked me to be strong for her because Praise had been her and my rock. I told her Praise had run his race, and we should be grateful it ended," she stated.

She observed that her "daughter, Divine, cried like an old person" after receiving the heartbreaking news.

Lady living with sickle cell inspires Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady living with sickle cell had inspired Nigerians with her story.

Nafisat said she is not ashamed of what faith has shown her from birth, adding that she has had a good fight.

According to the young lady, she is the only one out of seven children that are living with sickle cell. Nafisat said she is not going to give up on life.

Nafisat shared an adorable photo of herself and expressed gladness for the loving and caring parents she has.

Source: TUKO.co.ke