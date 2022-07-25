Video Shows Loving Father Braiding His Grown Daughter’s Hair, He Does It Like a Professional
- A young South African woman gave a shoutout to her father on social media that had many shedding a tear or two
- Instagram user @moesha.moab shared a clip of her dad doing her hair, thanking him for being the man that he is
- Seeing this level of love had people gushing over the clip in the comment section of the heart-warming post
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A young woman is lucky to have a loving and dedicated father and she counts her lucky stars daily for being blessed with him.
Many people grow up without a father or with one who makes them feel less, unloved and unworthy. So, when this woman posted about her amazing day, she made many people emotional.
Instagram user @moesha.moab shared a clip of her father braiding her hair and let the world know how blessed she is to have such an amazing man as her dad.
She wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
“You’re the best thing I’ve ever had, the best I could ask for, best friend, best brother and awesome cool Dad ❤️”
Social media peeps give mad shoutouts to the incredible father
Seeing a dad so dedicated and loving had many shedding a tear. This is the example men need to follow and peeps are so glad the young woman is so appreciative of her incredible pops.
Take a look at some of the sweet comments:
@yo.pabloooo said:
“Definitely the best thing I've seen today.”
@neoxiey_ntusiey said:
“This is more than beautiful♥️♥️♥️♥️”
@eddyy.bee said:
“I’d be the first to comment before this blows up, this is simply beautiful ❤️”
@bluelese9 said:
“Oh my gosh lucky you _ having such a dad ❤️ Not everyone experiences such love ❤️I wish ”
@olly_lwerh_madlamini said:
“Uhmm could your dad teach my dad because please he nailed this❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Nigerian lady gifts her dad a brand new phone
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian dad became very emotional after his daughter presented him with the gift of a brand new phone.
In a video shared on social media, the dad was visibly moved as he embraced the young lady passionately.
Netizens praised the lady for taking care of her dad.
Source: Briefly.co.za