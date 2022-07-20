Dani Bose is a TikTok star who makes money by getting paid by suspicious girlfriends to test their partner's loyalty to them

The content creator was approached by the wife of a man she has been married to for 30 years to check if he has infidelity issues

Dani communicated with the man who became flirtatious, lied about his age and claimed he was a widower

Dani Bose, a British beauty, has exposed a man who has been married for 30 years to his wife of their planned infidelity.

TikToker Dani Bose has reported a cheating husband who claimed to be a widower to his wife. Photo: Dani Bose.

Source: UGC

Claimed to be a widower

The 21-year-old TikTok star revealed how the married man claimed he was a widower and looking to get into some steamy sessions with her.

In her videos, she disclosed she was contacted by a concerned wife wanting to know whether her husband of 30 years was being unfaithful.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“Hello. My daughter has shown me the ‘honey trapping’ videos you make on social media. I would be interested in knowing your prices and having my husband tested, please.”

According to New York Post, the man reportedly messaged Bose proposing a steamy hook-up and lied about his age, claiming he had lost his wife.

Honey trapping beauty

The TikToker gets paid by suspicious girlfriends and wives to flirt with their partners in an exercise commonly known as honey trapping.

Dani took the woman up on her offer and messaged the married man on WhatsApp, who became flirtatious.

Dani then forwarded the incriminating messages to his wife, who reportedly took the devastating news with grace.

See below a video of her boyfriend loyalty test:

Chinese man abandons kid in school after discovering he is not the biological father

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man abandoned his child in school after shockingly discovering that he wasn't the father of the baby.

The shocking incident happened in China and the man was begged to pick the child but the pleas fell on deaf ears as he left him in the care of the school.

The man said he had left the kid in the school's hands, with the little being only left with a change of clothes and a mobile phone.

Source: TUKO.co.ke