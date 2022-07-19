Sithembile Mthembu wrote her ICT Innovation and Emerging Technology examination in the labour ward

She revealed that she had no other option as she was funded by NSFAS and had to make sure she passed all modules in record time

The 23-year-old gave birth to a healthy baby girl and graduated from Durban University of Technology last week

A young woman had to endure the pain and discomfort of being in labour while writing her final exams as dropping out of school was not an option for her.

Determined to finish her diploma in record time, Sithembile Mthembu wrote her ICT Innovation and Emerging Technology examination in the labour ward at Addington Hospital on 24 June.

Sithembile Mthembu triumphed against all odds to bag her diploma in record time. Image: Durban University of Technology/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to the Daily Sun, Sithembile gave birth to a healthy baby girl who is now three weeks old.

“I had to push for my test before pushing for the baby out. I had no other option because I was funded by NSFAS and had to make sure I pass all my modules so I graduate in time. The doctors shouted at me, accusing me of stressing the baby but I continued. I wanted to make sure I excel in my exams,” said the 23-year-old.

The Library and Information Studies graduate was proud to have achieved her academic goal despite the odds. Sithembile was one of many who graduated at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre on Friday, 15 July.

According to DUT Sithembile was also ecstatic that she managed to shine despite the challenges, which included being away from home, funding issues, the pregnancy and adjusting to a new environment.

It was also reported that the new mom plans to study up to PhD level.

South African social media admired her strength and resilience as they shared their comments on Facebook:

Yolanda Nkomo replied:

“She is strong I respect her.”

Thakgatso Pearl Makondo said:

“She had no choice. Once you skip you write supplementary next semester or repeat the following year‍.”

Christina Monama commented:

“Well done woman against all odds.”

Source: Briefly.co.za