A man of Nigerian origin has been ordered to pay a fine of N35,000 or spend 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to insulting his girlfriend

David Olaydaju had been threatening to beat up his Kenyan girlfriend, Edith Wachira, who had allegedly locked him indoors for hours

Olaydaju was arrested by police officers who were eating at a restaurant where the man's girlfriend had sought refuge

He followed her to the restaurant and started hurling insults at his girlfriend and the police

A Nigerian man will have to spend at least 30 days in prison or pay a N35,000 fine after he was found guilty of hurling insults at his girlfriend and police officers.

David Olaydaju will spend 30 days in jail if he fails to pay a fine of KSh 10,000. Photo: Nation Africa.

Source: UGC

David Olaydaju was penalised by Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to creating a disturbance.

Olaydaju threatens to beat up girlfriend

A report by Nation Africa indicated he committed the offence in the Gathondeki area within Dagoretti on July 14, where he hurled insults at Edith Wachira, threatening to beat her up.

The lady then rushed to the security guards, who advised her to report to the police. He followed her as she headed to the police station prompting her to dash into a nearby restaurant for security.

Olaydaju still followed her to the restaurant, where he also insulted everyone, including three police officers who were having a meal at the eatery.

The court heard that the police officers intervened, but Olaydaju continued being violent and abusive, prompting them to arrest him.

Source: TUKO.co.ke