A Nigerian man has shared an emotional photo on Twitter showing that he has flown his dear mum abroad

According to the young man, his mother was flying on an airplane for the first time and it was a direct flight abroad

The photo of the man and his mum has stirred emotional comments from Twitter as users who wished them well

After leaving Nigeria, a young man pampered his mum and flew her abroad to meet him.

According to the man who shared the story on Twitter, his mother is flying on an airplane for the first time.

The photo shared by the man stirred emotional reactions. photo credit: @nero_c.

Source: Twitter

In the story he shared on Twitter, the man identified as @nero__c said the flight was a direct one abroad.

The man was seen posing with his mother who is obviously happy and seems to be admiring the environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The man wrote on Twitter:

"Her first time on a plane was a direct flight to the abroad. Mom came prepared."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Nkwobi_Freshnez said:

"Did she come with ugba na egusi na ogbono? Greet her for us."

@Preciou72532987 said:

"Look how excited she is. I will surely take mine to that plane."

@shesexy100 said:

"Awwn! Na this kind thing fit make me shout God when!! More blessings."

@NwankuduJessica said:

"One day my mom will enter her first flight to the UK just to see me, God please hear my prayer and crown my efforts with success. God bless our mothers and fathers."

@GodwinFrancis01 said:

"I'm hating myself typing this. My grandma deserves this ASAP. My utmost regards to your mum, tell her she is beautiful and lovely. May her days on earth be longer than she ever thought."

@officialocyrus said:

"Mama will live long to eat the fruits of our labour."

@OluwaBishopBaba said:

"The summer got nothing on mama, clock her colors and see she came ready. I envy your stocked up kitchen cabinets right now."

Man shares throwback photo of his mum, people react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a throwback photo of himself and his mother when he was still a child.

There was also another photo of him as a grownup and his mum much older.

The man who shared the photo on Twitter used the opportunity to advise young people to take good care of their parents.

Source: Legit.ng