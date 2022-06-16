A 300 - level student of the University of Ghana has recounted how his girlfriend supported him financially when he had no one

- In an interview, the young man revealed that his lady, who is a nurse, gave him N182k to pay his fees when he gained admission

He also shared that he bought a car to work as an Uber driver to support himself through school and the lady yet again supported him with some of the cost

A University of Ghana Legon student has recently got many people talking after opening up about how his girlfriend has supported him.

The video shared on YouTube by Ride And Chat shows the 300-level student recounting that his long-term girlfriend, a nurse supported him with N182,000 for his school fees after his brother, who was meant to support him, died.

The Ghanaian man described himself as very lucky. Photo credit: Junior Asiama, Mykola Sosiukin / EyeEm/ and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

She also supported him to buy a car for Uber business

The grateful young man also shared that his lady supported him with money to buy a car and start an Uber business, and he cannot thank her enough. He admitted that he is indeed a lucky man to have landed a woman who selflessly supports him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, the intention is to successfully complete his Computer Science degree, build a strong career and get married to his girlfriend.

Watch the video below:

Man buys a car for his wife as reward for supporting him

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man bought a car for his wife as a reward for staying with him even when he had nothing.

The man shared photos of the beautiful car on social media, attracting praise from many Nigerians.

According to the man, his wife stuck to him and supported him when he had only a bike.

Man buys a car for himself, says "I bought it with my money"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian man bought a car for himself and he came to social media to show it off and celebrate.

While posting photos of the car, the man said he purchased the Toyota ride with his personal money.

His story made many people emotional after he shared it on LinkedIn and it later went viral.

Source: YEN.com.gh