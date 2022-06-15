A Texas couple inherited an old shed on a huge property and spent little money turning it into a tiny house

The family of four now live in the beautifully renovated shed and couldn’t be happier to have somewhere to call theirs

Katy and Michael Kerbs spent nine long months renovating the shed on a tight budget, refurbishing whatever they could

A family of four now live in a beautiful tiny home they spend nine months turning into something to call their own. After seven years of renting, the Kerbs decided it was time to lay some roots.

A couple moved into an old shed in Texas and spent nine months turning it into a tiny home. Image: Facebook / Katy Krebs

Source: Facebook

Why they embarked on the renovation

Having a home to call your own is so important, even more so when you have children who need a safe space to grow in. This is precisely why this family started searching for their own space.

Insider reported that the Krebs are a family from Texas who inherited a shed from husband and father, Michael's grandparents. They decided the shed would be their new home and so they embarked on a reno journey to turn the old shed into a beautiful tiny home.

They had a tight budget

With a tight budget, the couple took on most of the renovation work themselves, including installing partition walls, adding windows, and restoring the roof.

Katy and Michael have two daughters; Carolina, 7, and Harper, 3. The four now live happily in the beautifully renovated shed. The shed sits on 70 acres of land in Fayetteville, Texas, which they inherited from Michael's grandparents.

"We thought the shed was the perfect thing to fix up and make into a tiny home, where we could live while saving up some money so we can have money for the forever house," Krebs said.

Photos were shed on Facebook by Katy, showing off their gorgeous forever home. It is absolutely stunning!

