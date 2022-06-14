Two Kenyan women living in Kiambu have revealed how they ended up as co-wives and began living together as a family

Sarah, the first wife said it was not easy at first to accept Maureen as her co-wife but with time, they grew fond of each other and developed a strong friendship

The two women live in Juja with their husband Abraham who they said loves and treats them equally

Two Kenyan women have narrated how they are thriving in their polygamous union with their husband Abraham.

Sarah and Maureen have been living together as co-wives after their husband Abraham married both of them and they now love and support each other as sisters.

The two co-wives said their husband loves and treats them equally. Photo: Screengrabs from Metha Ya Kagoni.

Source: UGC

Speaking on Metha ya Kagoni YouTube channel, Sarah, who is Abraham's first wife narrated how she finally allowed Maureen to be her co-wife after years of being her husband's mistress.

In her narration, she said she initially discovered constant communication between her hubby and Maureen when she was pregnant with her first child.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She decided not to confront her husband about the infidelity until when she found pictures of Maureen's child on a phone. This is the time she gathered the courage to ask her husband if he was having an affair with Maureen.

"I came to find out after my daughter showed me pictures of a baby on the phone. I took the phone and I started going through the photos. I was shaking when I found out that Maureen even has a baby," she narrated.

Abraham did not deny having an affair with the woman and even confessed that they both had a young child together.

Sarah was initially shocked when her husband confirmed that he was having an affair with Maureen but with time, she accepted the reality and decided to stay in her marriage.

After knowing about Maureen, Sarah would meet her in person months later and from then, they started getting along as co-wives.

"I met Maureen for the first time when I accompanied my husband to her house. When Maureen came to open the gate, she saw me in the driver's seat and we said hi to each other," she narrated.

How they started living together as co-wives

According to the co-wives, they enjoy living together with their husband and children, an arrangement they say started out casually.

It started during their weekly Sunday outings where they would all take their children out.

However, sometimes, they would get late and Maureen would be forced to spend the night at her husband's Juja home where he lived with Sarah.

As days went by, Maureen fully moved into the Juja house. It has been one and a half years of living together as co-wives in their Juja home.

"Our kids loved each other and we said we could not break their bond. I started carrying my stuff and bringing them to this house whenever I would come visiting," Maureen, the second wife said.

They said they love and respect each other and besides being co-wives, they have found a friend and sister in each other.

As to how they sleep, the co-wives revealed that they each have their own bedroom and so their husband chooses where he wants to sleep every night.

Maureen has one child while Sarah has three.

Man marries triplet sisters on the same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married triplet sisters on the same day.

The polygamous man from Kalehe, South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, married triplets Natasha, Natalie, Nadege in a colourful wedding ceremony.

In an interview with AfriMax, Luwizo revealed he first fell in love with Natalie, who he met on social media and couldn't resist.

Whenever Luwizo would visit Natalie's home, and she was not around, he would be welcomed by one of the triplets and couldn't differentiate them. With time, they both fell in love with him.

Source: TUKO.co.ke