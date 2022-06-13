A video of a mother showing her future daughter-in-law how she is raising her toddler son has been circulating online

The clip shows the boy doing the laundry with his toy laundry set featuring an ironing board, washing line, and washing machine

Many TikTok users were left impressed by the woman’s proactive parenting which will help her child learn skills they can use in their adult life

Children can learn a lot from doing household chores. A proactive mom took to social media to share how she is teaching her toddler son home chores from a young age.

The video was posted on TikTok by Mohammed Yusuf and Aadila (@myxaadila) and shows the mom telling her future daughter-in-law she is welcome before the clip reveals her son doing the laundry with his toy laundry set featuring an ironing board, a washing line, and washing machine.

A mommy is teaching her boy to be hands on around the house. Image: @myxaadila/TikTok

How doing chores helps children

According to raisingchildren.net, doing chores helps children learn about what they need to do to care for themselves, a home, and a family.

They learn skills they can use in their adult lives, like preparing meals, cleaning, organising, and keeping a garden.

Being involved in chores also gives children experience in relationship skills like communicating clearly, negotiating, cooperating, and working as a team.

Many online users, especially girl moms, were left very impressed by the mother’s parenting skills.

Check out the video and the comments below:

Anneline wrote:

“Now that's how it's done .”

Nanaz Mashhood Shams responded:

“10/10 except not "you're welcome" to the dil, it's you're welcome to him because he's practicing a skill HE will need whether or not he is married.”

Benita RW reacted:

“My sister you are doing the lords work!”

ruby01900 replied:

“My son is 22 and he cooks and cleans even better than his sisters...daughter in law hope u appreciate .”

Farnaaz Mohamed said:

“Aww sooo sweet .. yes mama we raising dem well dis time round dey will def thank us .”

shanahmed523 commented:

“I used to be good with household chores when bachelor, then I got married.”

7-year-old girl makes up like a pro

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little kid was seen in a viral video sitting in front of a mirror and making herself up.

The girl was said to have learned the skill for about two weeks before she tried her hands in it.

Adults who saw her video and what she did were very impressed and even offered to be taught by the girl.

