A mum from Ukraine shared the joy of a mother online, showing off her adorable quintuplets in a beautiful photo

Oksana Kobeletskaya, who had one child, gave birth to five babies, 2 girls and three boys, making her a mother of six

2 She gushed over her newborns as she called them her five pearls even as the adorable babies have got internet users feeling emotional

A proud mother flaunted beautiful photos of her adorable five kids as she gushed over them on her social media post.

Ukraine mother shares an adorable photo of her five kids. Photo: Mothering Daily and @yuliya_gusyeva

Source: UGC

Five pearls

The woman who had one child became a mother of six after the delivery of the lovely quintuplets and was over the moon as she showed off her babies.

Oksana Kobeletskaya gave birth to 2 girls and three boys via the c-section in their city's maternity centre.

“Five pearls,” the elated mother penned as she posted the progress of her newborns on her Instagram.

The beautiful couple had given names to their babies the same day they were born: Aleksandra, Dariya, Denis, Vladislav and David.

Ukraine's mum fear

While the hospital staff were wowed with the beautiful blessing the parents received, the couple was less so.

“It almost felt like a nightmare, as if I would wake up at any time. I mean, how would we manage to take care of so many children?” the 37-year-old Ukrainian rhetorically asked, as reported by Mothering Diary.

She added that she and her loving husband were not ready for such a challenge and would need time to adjust.

Story of love

According to the website, the couple was given a 100-square-meter apartment to celebrate the newborns.

“Denis, Vlad, David, Sasha and Dasha pleasantly surprised us, because in their two months it was easier to work with them than we expected – kids slept sweetly, and we have created a wonderful story of love and friendship, which, I am sure began in a mother’s tummy for them and their parents," their photographer, Julia Gusyeva also shared her emotions.

Source: TUKO.co.ke