I Remind Myself That I'm Beautiful, Says Physically Challenged Lady, Cute Photos of Her & Hubby Emerge Online
Content creator Sinikiwe Kademaunga living with a disability is happily married.
Sinikiwe Kademaunga struggles with body changes
The confidence coach revealed before she got married, she struggled with her body.
Sinikiwe said she was inspired by Australian American Christian evangelist and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic to love herself after watching his videos, and she gained confidence.
"I struggled with how my body looks like, my disability..." she said in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.
The Zimbabwean motivational speaker added;
"When I was single, one thing I really struggled with was to go in the mirror and look at my body naked...it was something I was uncomfortable doing but eventually with time, I got to love myself and up to now I really love my body."
Sinikiwe Kademaunga talks about challenges
After she got married, Sinikiwe said she struggled to be comfortable in her body.
"Bathing together, and even getting intimate...I started to notice alot of flaws."
The YouTuber said after she got pregnant, her body changed, and she struggled with it.
"I had to constantly remind myself I'm beautiful because I realised I was struggling to love my body."
Sinikiwe said her husband loves her despite her insecurities and always reminds her she's beautiful.
"I'm struggling with my body and I have to accept this is who I am because things aren't the way they were when I was single before I got pregnant. Things have changed...Getting intimate I always doubted myself a lot."
The body positivity influencer said she was afraid she wouldn't satisfy her man in bed and be the perfect wife she was before marriage.
Source: TUKO.co.ke