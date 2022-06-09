Zimbabwean confidence coach Sinikiwe Kademaunga revealed she has been struggling to be comfortable in her body

Sinikiwe said she was inspired by Australian American Christian evangelist and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic to love herself

The upcoming YouTuber said she became so uncomfortable in her own body that even bathing and getting intimate with her man was a problem

Sinikiwe, born without fully developed limbs, noted that her body changed after she got pregnant and is still struggling to accept the changes

Content creator Sinikiwe Kademaunga living with a disability is happily married.

Sinikiwe Kademaunga has been married for seven months now. Photo: Sinikiwe Kademaunga.

Source: Instagram

Sinikiwe Kademaunga struggles with body changes

The confidence coach revealed before she got married, she struggled with her body.

Sinikiwe said she was inspired by Australian American Christian evangelist and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic to love herself after watching his videos, and she gained confidence.

"I struggled with how my body looks like, my disability..." she said in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.

The Zimbabwean motivational speaker added;

"When I was single, one thing I really struggled with was to go in the mirror and look at my body naked...it was something I was uncomfortable doing but eventually with time, I got to love myself and up to now I really love my body."

Sinikiwe Kademaunga talks about challenges

After she got married, Sinikiwe said she struggled to be comfortable in her body.

"Bathing together, and even getting intimate...I started to notice alot of flaws."

The YouTuber said after she got pregnant, her body changed, and she struggled with it.

"I had to constantly remind myself I'm beautiful because I realised I was struggling to love my body."

Sinikiwe said her husband loves her despite her insecurities and always reminds her she's beautiful.

"I'm struggling with my body and I have to accept this is who I am because things aren't the way they were when I was single before I got pregnant. Things have changed...Getting intimate I always doubted myself a lot."

The body positivity influencer said she was afraid she wouldn't satisfy her man in bed and be the perfect wife she was before marriage.

Source: TUKO.co.ke