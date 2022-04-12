A Nigeria dad has been seen in an emotional video as he rushed to meet his son who returned from the United States after 20 years

The man came back and entered their room without knowing that his son had returned and is very much around in the room

It was like a dream when his son revealed himself as both of them hug for so long and passionately in the emotional video

A Nigerian man has returned home after 20 years of staying away in the United States to surprise his father.

The young man returned completely unannounced and entered their home when the dad was not around. The man returned only to be shocked by his son's presence.

The dad and his son hug tightly after he returns from USA. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The father looks at his son like a ghost

The man was shocked to the extent that he looked at his son like a ghost. He hugged, then stepped back for a moment. He came back again with a longer, more passionate hug.

The way the father reacted to the sight of his son, it was easy to tell that he never expected to see him at the moment he did.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

As soon as the video dropped on Instagram, it attractead several reactions from members of the public. See some of the reactions below:

@mr.dash2210 said:

"This surprise nor be like 20yrs surprise."

@only1macquin commented:

"The US still dey him body. Den no go tell am before he comot socks."

@olmde commented

"Next question is "What kind of hairstyle is this?"

@sailorojay said:

"God that’s how mine would be when I show up to my mum on uniform. I can’t wait to see her reaction. God please guide me on my plans."

@prettypeace__ said:

"Na this kind papa we want, not the ones that beat their wives blue&black."

