A little girl has sparked hilarious reactions online after she warned her mum not to get pregnant again or add another baby

The girl presented a convincing argument in a video that has attracted reactions from celebrities including Anto of BBNaija

The girl told her mum that if she adds another baby, she will simply go to stay with her grandmother

A little girl is currently trending on Instagram after she subtly warned her mum against adding another child to the family.

The video of the girl making the funny argument has attracted a lot of reactions, including from celebrities such BBNaija star Anto and OAP Chigul.

The cute girl says she will leave home and go to her grandma if another baby is added. Photo credit: @chici1beke

Source: Instagram

If you add another child, I will go to grandma

In the video which has since gone viral, the mother told her little daughter that she was feeling unwell, that she has a cold.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The little girl then told her mum that the last time she felt unwell, she brought home a baby brother.

She noted that although she loves her baby brother so much, she will leave home and go to her grandmother's if another baby is added. See their exchange below:

Baby:

What's wrong?

Mum:

I'm just not feeling well.

Baby:

Why are you not feeling well?

Mum:

I have got cold.

Baby:

Why have got a cold?

Mum:

Because I got a cold.

Baby:

You need to feel better. Do you want me to get you water? But listen mummy, the last time you didn't feel well, you came home with him. I love my brother so much, but one more of him, I will go to grandma's house.

Hilarious reactions trail video

The video shared on Instagram by @chichi1beke has sparked funny reactions, a few of which are captured below:

@official_moella wrote:

"One more of him. I’ll go to grandmas house."

@iam_nhyiraboateng says:

"Omg. She's so smart ....the fact that she says "I love my brother soo much" before that warning."

@jossynme wrote:

"Omoooo! These kids will just open their mouths waaaa! Mama now you know you're being watched! Better get better sharp sharp."

@antolecky commented:

"This is funny."

theonlychigul said:

"I'm done."

Watch the video below:

Little Nigerian boy demands a baby sister from mum

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boy sparked reactions online when he demanded that his mum give him a baby sister.

The boy vehemently rejected a cake given to him by his mum and insisted on getting his wish which is a baby sister.

The child's mum was stunned and people who watched the video online also joined the boy to press home his demand.

Source: Legit.ng