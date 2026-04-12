A graduate of Ekiti State University who had 5 carryovers has taken to social media to share her experience

The individual shared the experience she had with a lecturer at the university and what he told her

She posted the grade she finished with from the university, and many people praised her online

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) who had 5 carryovers has shared an unusual experience with a lecturer while also flaunting her final year result.

This is contained in a post she shared on her social media page, where she gave a breakdown of her experience in the university.

EKSU student shares emotional journey after clearing 5 carryovers. Photo Source: Tiktok/tijesunimi234

Source: TikTok

EKSU graduate posts her results, shares experience

At the end of the post shared by the brilliant student, she mentioned the grade she finished with from the university.

@tijesunimi234 shared her experience with a lecturer at the beginning of her post. She wrote:

"BSC. SOCIOLOGY HOTTER."

"100 Level ✅."

"200 Level ✅."

"300 Level ✅."

"(This man gave me a choice: sleep with me or fail. I chose to fail—because I knew failure isn’t the end but part of the process that strengthens one’s journey, and I knew I would rise again)"

Ekiti State University graduate who had 5 carryovers shares final result, gets praise online. Photo Source: Tiktok/tijesunimi234

Source: TikTok

She went further with her story, explaining that she had some academic setbacks, including 5 Fs, which means failure in 5 courses.

She explained:

"400 Level ✅."

"(The battle continued, five courses at stake. I tried on my own and failed, until I surrendered everything to God. My friends became my strength—reminding me that I wasn’t meant to fight alone, but to trust God.)"

"I handed everything over to Him. My parents reassured me that God’s will is always the best and His plans are for good, not evil. By His grace, in my final year, those five courses turned around, from 5 Fs to my initial results, 3 Bs and 2 Cs."

"At the very end, another setback appeared, but God showed up. It was too late for failure to win."

"God did it."

"No compromise."

"No failure."

"I graduated."

"I proudly present:"

"SOCIOLOGIST OLASUNKANMI BOLUWATIFE COMFORT"

"B.Sc. Sociology - Second Class Honours 🎓"

In another TikTok post, @tijesunimi234 shared:

"These awards and certificates in my study of 3 years in Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti. And I give thanks to GOD for the privilege of leadership that has shaped, built me, and produced me to this extent. We also thank God for other accomplishments that didn't necessarily need to be awarded by men but God."

"This is just the starting point and this is nothing compared to what the Lord has said. Thanks to my parents and family for allowing me."

"Thank you BSFEKSU."

"Thank you EKITI STATE."

"BSc. Sociology with Second Class Honours."

Reactions as EKSU graduate shares results

MAUREEN noted:

"God bless you for rejecting negativity and staying positive I love you for that."

Emmanuel Opeyemi said:

"Congratulations ma'am, I'm happy for you, I'm also a sociologist student in the same school (EKSU)."

Melanin said:

"Congratulations Bolumi."

Gloria Orolowo noted:

"Congratulations bby."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Abuja has shared details of his academic achievement and school experience after setting records in his faculty.

The young man, Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, said he graduated with a first-class degree in Arabic and also served as the Faculty of Arts president.

EKSU graduate reveals she had no coursemates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Ekiti State University has gone viral on social media after sharing her unusual school experience.

The young lady said she studied Environmental Management and Science, and was the only student in her department throughout her stay in school. She explained that she wrote all her exams alone from the 100 level to the 400 level, with no coursemates at all.

Source: Legit.ng