A young lady happily celebrated as she bagged another Master’s degree in applied data sciencefrom a university in Italy

She opened up about how she had earlier bagged a Master’s degree in Numerical Analysis and Financial Mathematics at the University of Ibadan

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the double Master’s degree holder on her latest achievement

A University of Ibadan Master’s graduate, Esther Osikoya, celebrated as she bagged another degree from a university in Italy.

An excited Esther took to social media to announce the completion of her Master’s in Applied Data Science at the University of L’Aquila, Italy.

A University of Ibadan Master's graduate bags another degree in Italy. Photo: Esther Osikoya

Source: UGC

UI Master's graduate bags another degree

On her LinkedIn page, Esther Osikoya posted photos from her graduation as she shared her academic journey and experience.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"After an intense and rewarding journey, I’m proud to share that I have completed my Master’s in Applied Data Science at the University of L’Aquila, Italy.

"Prior to this, I underwent a Master’s degree in Numerical Analysis and Financial Mathematics at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria—an experience that laid the foundation for my transition into data science and my growing interest in quantitative finance.

"For my thesis, I developed a model-averaging framework for volatility forecasting, combining econometric models and machine learning techniques to improve prediction stability across different market conditions. The results showed that combining models outperformed individual approaches, providing more robust forecasts, particularly during periods of financial stress.

"Throughout this journey, I strengthened my skills in data analysis, statistical modeling, and machine learning, with a focus on real-world financial applications.

"I am deeply grateful to my professors, colleagues, and everyone who contributed to my academic and personal growth during this period. This experience has been both challenging and inspiring, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and build meaningful connections.

"I am now more motivated than ever to continue growing and contributing to the field of data science and quantitative finance through impactful, data-driven solutions. I am open to opportunities including internships, entry-level roles, collaborations, workshops, and conferences."

A UI graduate bags another Master’s degree from a University in Italy. Photo: Esther Osikoya

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail UI Master's graduate's experience

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the double Master’s degree holder on her latest achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

Odaodu Etubu said:

"Congratulations and I wish you more wins! Cheers!"

Ismail Usman Paul said:

"Congratulations. The sky is just the beginning."

Adeyemi Daniel Adetimehin said:

"Congratulations Esther. More of God's blessings!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng