A female Nigerian lecturer has announced her relocation to Canada on TikTok, as she left her lecturing job in Nigeria behind

Before now, the lecturer had felt she had a good lecturing job and did not see herself leaving Nigeria to start afresh in a foreign land

Mixed reactions have followed the Nigerian academic's relocation video, with many people congratulating her on the move

A Nigerian lecturer has left Nigeria to start afresh in Canada.

The female academic, with the TikTok handle, announced her relocation to Canada on TikTok, with a video documenting how she left Nigeria.

A Nigerian academic announces her relocation to Canada. Photo Credit: @life_of_joan_jite

Source: TikTok

Lecturer shares her japa video

In the video posted on TikTok, the female lecturer started by showing a crowded lecture hall, believed to be her workplace. Words overlaid on her video read:

"I have a good job (lecturing).

"I can never relocate from Nigeria."

Her post suggests that she had thought her lecturing job in Nigeria was enough, and she did not see herself relocating abroad. However, she changed her mind.

The video showed her at the Nigerian airport with her travel bag and international passport, and when she eventually got to Canada. Internet users celebrated the lecturer by sending her kind thoughts.

At the time of this report, the lecturer's video had garnered over 6k views, over 700 likes and more than 60 comments.

A Nigerian lecturer relocates to Canada. Photo Credit: @life_of_joan_jite

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lecturer's relocation to Canada

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lecturer's move below:

vincentupgrading said:

"Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊 . This year no go pass me I believe."

Viall🅰️💕 said:

"Congratulations 👏🎉. I am next in Jesus Christ name amen."

@Efia🦋Dollar❤️💍🎉 said:

"Congratulations 🍾. i tap into your blessings."

Jummykhay🎀💜 said:

"Congratulations 🥰. I'm the next Bi'Idnillah 🤲🏻🤲🏻❤️manifesting people will congratulate me this 2026."

DUBAIMONEY💰2 D WORLD 🌎 said:

"Congrats mama .🥰I pray it reach my turn in easy insha Allah."

Benny 💕💕 said:

"Congratulations, dear. Mine is on the way, I speak by faith and little action, may GOD perfect it for me in JESUS name, amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who was a lecturer at a foreign university had shared his salary.

Former Nigerian lecturer shares his salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Nigerian lecturer who relocated abroad had shared how much he earned when in Nigeria.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Raji, now an international researcher, reflected on his work experience. According to Raji, his first salary as a vacation teacher in Lagos back in 2008 was N8,500.

While awaiting his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up, he taught at a secondary school in Lagos for six months, where he earned N20k monthly. After NYSC, Raji worked as a marketing executive for two years with no salary, and only earned through sales commission. Despite the meagre pay, Raji said he was never discouraged and remained focused on his goals. Social media users have shared their thoughts on the lecturer's post, as it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng