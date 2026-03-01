A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her law studies at the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she was a Deeper Life member at home but switched when she got to the university to begin her studies

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Gladys Adebere, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style, and opened up about her experiences.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Victoria shared that she bagged a first-class degree in law from UI.

A law graduate speaks on why she didn't attend Deeper life on campus. Photo: LinkedIn/ Grace Adebere

Deeper life member speaks about UI

On her LinkedIn page, Gladys Adebere, who celebrated bagging a first-class law degree, spoke about her spirituality on campus.

She stated that though she attended Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) from her home, she decided to change her church in school.

Sharing details about her decision on her LinkedIn post, she said:

"‎Coming to the University of Ibadan as a freshman, I arrived as a Christian and a member of the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC). However, I decided from the start that I wanted to find my own spiritual home once I entered school.

‎"This decision wasn't because I had anything against DLBC; I simply knew in my heart it wasn't the right fit for me at that stage. My initial plan was to visit various churches until I found exactly what I was looking for.

‎"Throughout most of my 100-level first semester during the period of virtual classes, I attended a few different services, but none of them truly resonated. Once we finally moved into the hostels and physical classes commenced, I was approached by someone while walking to the hostel who invited me to a service that coming Sunday.

"I accepted the invitation, and that Sunday, I walked into Vessels of Honor Foundation (VHF). I never looked back. From that very first service, it felt like home. Though there were many ups and downs along the way, I have never regretted my decision to join VHF.

"‎5 sessions later, I am deeply grateful to God for leading me there, where I met so many wonderful souls and had the privilege of serving in various units. On December 14, 2025, I celebrated my Final Year Brethren (FYB) Thanksgiving service, and on December 20, 2025, I attended my finalist dinner.

‎"It was a beautiful conclusion to my experience with student fellowship, and I am filled with anticipation for what comes next."

A UI law graduate shares why she didn't attend Deeper Life in school. Photo: UI

