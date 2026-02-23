A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has turned to social media for financial assistance after losing his means of earning a livelihood

According to the man, he is now facing housing instability and needs urgent support to get stable accommodation and living costs temporarily

He set up a GoFundMe to raise the needed funds and has received some donations from well-meaning individuals, but is not close to his target yet

Opeyemi Akintola, a Nigerian man living in the UK, has appealed for help on social media as he risks becoming homeless after losing his job.

Via his TikTok handle @the_peter_imagery, the man released pictures of his belongings kept in a corner.

A Nigerian man in the UK is seeking financial support to get a stable accommodation. Photo Credit: @the_peter_imagery

Source: TikTok

Nigerian in UK seeks financial help

According to Opeyemi, he is currently facing a tough situation and needs money to get temporary accommodation and cover his living costs for the time being, while he searches for a new job.

Opeyemi set up a GoFundMe where support can go in. At the time of this report, the GoFundMe he set up had received £539 (N979k) donations.

"Hello! Opeyemi is facing a tough situation after losing work in the UK and is now seeking support to cover temporary housing and living costs. Every little bit helps as they search for a new job and aim to stay safe during this challenging time.

"Please consider donating or sharing the GoFundMe link to help them get back on their feet. Thank you!" Opeyemi's TikTok post read.

Social media users have reacted to Opeyemi's cry for help, with some urging him to return to his homecountry, Nigeria. Others encouraged him to stay strong and assured him that this phase would pass.

A Nigerian man has appealed for financial support after losing his job in the UK. Photo Credit: @the_peter_imagery

Source: TikTok

See the TikTok post below:

UK: People react to man's outcry

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's outcry below:

Najite 🌹🦋🕊️ said:

"The lord will see you through, Amen."

Tinu_ade22 said:

"God will see you through."

Khal said:

"Just drop the account number instead than all this link."

Amanda said:

"Dey come house baba no be everybody whey dey UK dey okay."

WillowEarth said:

"If he was paying council tax. Call the council they will provide you urgent stay."

Olu Nation said:

"My heart with you at this difficult time, brother. May God send an helper to you."

BALANCE AUTOS said:

"I was ones at this situation. God is at work indeed."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who moved to the UK in 2023 had cried out for help in renewing her visa and getting suitable accommodation.

Lady almost homeless in UK gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady at risk of being homeless in the UK had received help hours after crying out on social media.

In a TikTok post, the lady had lamented not having enough money to renew her student visa and risked being homeless. attached her account details to the post and begged for assistance. In an update, she revealed that she got the help she needed.

She thanked netizens for coming to her aid and marvelled at the goodness of God.

Source: Legit.ng