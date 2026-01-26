A young Nigerian man has shared a video to show how his solar system damaged his newly built house as it exploded

Though he did not share details of what really caused the fire outbreak, he showed the extent of the damage to his property

The man's solar video got mixed reactions from people, as many wanted to know what made his solar system explode

A young Nigerian man who installed a solar system in his house showed how the installation burnt his house.

In a video that has gone viral online, the man said that he was thankful no life was lost, as it was only his property that was touched.

The man's solar tragedy video raises concern online.

Solar installation and fire

He (@ovobillions812) showed a space that possibly housed his inverter and battery. Everywhere in the place looked blackened, with charred plastics.

A part of his roof and some windows were also affected by the solar electricity explosion. Some items were also burnt beyond recognition.

A man thanks God for surviving a solar fire outbreak. Photo source: @ovobillions812

Cable sizing in solar installation

He brought out everything that was affected by the fire from the solar installation. A room got really burnt to the level that its POP ceiling was damaged.

While many people were shocked that solar could cause such an explosion, others believed that wrong cable sizing during installation probably caused the tragedy.

Watch the video below:

Odogwu of sunglasses (Ibadan) said:

"Lemme go buy generator I no dey save money for solar again."

Da Rey Drey raised a

question:

"Solar expload ke?no videos of the battery or the panel that caused the issue,nothing in this video shows its solar that caused the burning.you only showed burnt power bank and did you put solar inside the room?"

ok said:

"Naso our house take burn too but it was caused by overheating of coil inside the washing machine."

Chinyerenwa said:

"Wetin Dey really cause this solar explosion. Na everyday this our own Dey fear me."

Berries_Lighting said:

"I would be grateful if you can explain how it happened. what u observed or noticed. any beep sound or everything suddenly."

skeedy said:

"I don’t know but ,ever since i learned what usually explode in mobile phones is battery _I use to tell my coworkers in architecture that let isolate solar batteries house so my best option is power house."

Chinwe said:

"Wrong connection….my hubby is into solar so I know much about it."

ETO said:

"In as much as there could be many factors that could cause fire outbreak, explosions could be as a result of batteries overcharging, overheating, damaged cells or loosely tightened cables which must've been causing significant arcs that went unnoticed until the final explosion happened. Engineers should always do the professional thing of educating clients on the best place to install an inverter system, also check for proper connections so as to avoid all these."

Man cooked with solar energy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian DIY solar expert made an interesting observation around the time gas affordability was out of reach for many Nigerians.

The man in a viral video said it is more economical to cook with an induction cooker plugged into a solar system than running on gas.

