A Nigerian lady has left social media users in disbelief after displaying the large amount of money she's owing MTN

In a trending photo, she showed the message she received from MTN about her debt and it caught people's attention

Many people who saw her tweet stormed the comments section to express their various opinions about her situation

A Nigerian lady's financial debt has become the talk of the town on social media after she shared a screenshot of a message from MTN.

The screenshot, which she posted via her official X account, showed the amount of money she owed the network provider.

MTN user displays her outstanding debt

The lady, identified as @faveda12 on X, posted the screenshot online, seemingly to confirm her awareness of her financial situation.

The alleged message from MTN revealed that the woman owed a huge amount of N50,250 to the network provider, sparking lots of reactions from netizens who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on her predicament.

Many were taken aback by the huge amount, with some expressing surprise that such a large sum could be owed to a telecommunications company.

Reactions as MTN user displays N50,250 debt

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Adeyinka said:

"This one no be debt again. Na share holder you be."

Isaac said:

"Ada, how you want take do am. Sha dey calm down with mtn. Kilode."

Big said:

"Just break the sim and do a welcome back it will clear up."

Rosemary said:

"Dey play, you will part part of the debt before your sim is reactivated. Even if you get a new sim your NIN is linked. You will still pay."

SpongeBob said:

"All I’m interested in is how you got your credit limit to reach that amount."

Tall guy said:

"How does it ever get to this point? If I dun owe them pass 2k, I no dey fit breathe well."

Shakeeroh said:

"Omo your life don gbegé. Make mtn just find your address."

Rukiz said:

"MTN don dey find you. We don catch you today. I dey work with MTN."

Olaoye said:

"If you can owe Mtn this amount, I wonder how much you go owe fintech banks."

Eze money reacted:

"Me to the SIM we have come a long way it's time U must continue Ur journey without me."

Rahman said:

"It's not possible, it shouldn't be possible na. Are you not scared police would come knocking at your door one day? 50k!"

Smart Duke said:

"This one na flex too?? Ahhhhhh, and you too go de complain of bad network oh. How you wan make them buy fuel?"

Urams reacted:

"I don owe mtn to the point them say I no de eligible again for loans . Upon say I finally pay back."

Stonerbug added:

"Ahhh. And I think say I bad with the 4k I dey owe since last one year. Mtn suppose put Interpol on your case make dem hunt you down."

