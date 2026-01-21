An old video has surfaced on social media showing the moment popular singer Destiny Boy lost consciousness

In the video, his friend tapped him several times, and he eventually regained consciousness after multiple attempts

Many people who watched the clip can’t stop talking about what they observed and the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death

A friend of Afeez Adeshina, a singer popularly known as Destiny Boy, has shared a strange video showing the moment he was revived after being attacked by a sickness that made him lose consciousness.

The video surfaced on social media after the death of the singer, and also following an interview with his mother, Saidat Adeshina, who spoke in an exclusive chat where she explained that her son had been battling a type of illness for a while.

Friend of Destiny Boy shares video

The mother added that when this illness starts, Destiny Boy would behave like someone with epilepsy, after which it would take a while to revive him.

The mother said in the video that sometimes he would run around, and it would take effort to hold him down to revive him.

Just days after this, a video surfaced on social media showing the moment a friend of the singer revived him after he lost consciousness as a result of the sickness, which his mother named "Oku Oru."

In the video posted by @temilolasobola the said friend could be seen tapping Destiny Boy, who appeared very unconscious, and calling out his name.

It took a while and a series of attempts to revive the singer.

Many individuals who saw the video shared their thoughts about it.

Reactions as friend helps Destiny Boy

@papi_demillie stressed:

"Seizure disorder possibly. Guess he has been having it since childhood. Possibly the reason why he has that facial marks called PELE in Yoruba. They give kids those marks cos of either the child faints a lot or convulses. It’s a shame if that boy never had a specialist review for this reoccurring neurological condition."

@iam_ayodamola10 noted:

"Omo, this thing is scary ooo. It's like dieing before the real death comes. Da.mn."

@dockykay noted:

"Why hitting him multiple times. Nigerians are a special kind of breed."

@lewizyfresh001 added:

"Hard drugs like tramadol always cause this. Some people had it during childhood, so their bodies automatically built a mechanism to fight it then…people like that can thrive during this period of seizure."

@Victor_Miles01 stressed:

"Omo all this people wey dey always act like doctor na when one of them don enter jail they go understand."

@hhhiiiiyyyyyy said:

"Omo this whole thing about d€@th and the fact that it happens a lot more regularly now make you start feeling numb to it."

@Digitalalagbo noted:

"Na seizure , too much of drugs glad the truths is coming out cus some fools don dey talk rubbish."

@jammykolz1 noted:

"Hope pplle that are quick to call him ritualist don see? No be everybody wey dey go herbalist dey do ritual…some herbalist are traditional doctors."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the mother of popular Fuji musician Afeez Adeshina, known as Destiny Boy, spoke out about her son’s death. She explained the illness he had been battling, called Oku Oru, and how it affected him.

Destiny Boy’s friend shares WhatsApp chat online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian woman shared a WhatsApp chat she had with popular Fuji musician Destiny Boy.

She posted the conversation on social media as she mourned him, recalling the funny moments they had shared and expressing how much she misses him.

