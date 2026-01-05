A Nigerian lady has publicly declared her loyalty to and commitment to remaining a member of Jehovah's Witness group

According to her, she would never leave Jehovah's Witness, citing reasons like how they are not compelled to fast, and do not hold night vigils

Mixed reactons followed the Jehovah's Witness member's declaration on social media, as her group members hailed her

A Jehovah's Witness member has vowed never to call it quit on her membership of the religious group.

She made her decision known to her TikTok followers, triggering mixed reactions.

Why lady won't leave Jehovah's Witness

In a TikTok post, the Nigerian lady, @queen_essa1, wondered where she would go to if she leaves Jehovah's Witness.

She pointed out that Jehovah's Witness don't do night vigils, pay tithes, engage in compulsory fasting or shouting during prayers.

The Jehovah's Witness member added that they only follow Bible principles and laws.

She maintained that she would remain a Jehovah's Witness member for life.

Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"Make I leave JW go where?!

"No night vigils, no tithes, no compulsory fasting, no shouting to pray!!

"Just Bible principles and laws!!

"I go nowhere oo!!

"Na here I gum for life!!"

According to Study, Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian religious sect rooted in the Adventist movement of the late 1800s in the United States. Members refer to their places of worship as Kingdom Halls, not churches.

View her TikTok post below:

Jehovah's Witness member's post triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Jehovah's Witness member's post below:

Heartbreak 😭💔😭💔😥💔 said:

"We no dey go on any yeye trances .🤣I am stuck with Jehovah for life."

philipgunn555 said:

"I share and love your sentiments daughterly. Jehovah's service either to the end of our lives or to the end of this system of things and into the New world."

Harrison Jonathan said:

"We pin for here with our two legs, body, heart and mind 🙌🏾 E no get where we wan go to see this kind of peace and freedom, plus access to true knowledge from Jehovah."

Emmanuel Uwakwe said:

"As someone who grew up in “Church “ I have never enjoyed the kind of peace I have enjoyed since I came into the truth. No motivational speakers jumping around everywhere, just Bible base teaching with real life experiences."

funlab said:

"This is how if anything at all our post should go this way ,I love it , Jehovah forever."

U+FFFC said:

"Walai…we no get drama and yeye rules 😂Just bible principles for our own good and that’s it."

Ademayowa🔐🖤 said:

"I like as everybody wan gum to where dey are, abeg stay there cos wetin we sef wan find come una rules and law."

