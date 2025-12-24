After several attempts, a Nigerian man finally got a United States study visa and took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate

According to him, he got his US visa after seven visa interviews, and six denials across three embassies and countries

His social media post triggered mixed reactions, as many celebrated with him, while a few faulted him for going public with his number of denials

A Nigerian man, known on X as @jocular_solo, has happily announced his relocation to the United States after several unsuccessful attempts.

Sharing pictures of his arrival in the US, the man noted that he got a visa after seven visa interviews, and six denials across three countries and embassies, including in Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

He expressed excitement that he could finally declare that it is his turn. @jocular_solo appreciated 'Uncle T' for letting him into the US.

His tweet read:

"7 visa interviews, 6 denials.

"At 3 embassies.

"Across 3 countries (Nigeria & Ivory Coast).

"I can finally say it’s my turn.

"Thank you Uncle T for letting me in."

Many people celebrated with the man on his US relocation. In the comment section, he disclosed that he is in the US for his Master's of Business Administration (MBA) program.

A man celebrates as he relocates to the US to further his studies.

Source: Twitter

People react to man's entry into US

@McAkuku said:

"It appears a European or America visa to a Nigerian is like a ticket to paradise. Bro, please make me understand why it's such a big deal to Nigerians."

@Nsol001 said:

"Congratulations. But this is not a good record to be sharing in an international space like X. There is a reason why you were rejected six times."

@elisha_opuofoni said:

"Congratulations chief. 7 visa interviews money don reach to start a better life here in Nigeria."

@UdyHighs said:

"Congratulations Dwiz. I hope you've brought egusi and fufu because you need it in this cold (depending on the state)."

@Samzonal said:

"Congratulations. You made it before Uncle T at home used his bad government to force Uncle T in the States to ban Nigerians."

@Do24tun said:

"Two denials, One at nine elms the second one at Abuja lol.

"We try again another time. Enjoy your stay."

@Warepamorsammy said:

"Every man that excels and succeeds in life always gives credit to the man who put him on but the same cannot be said of the other gender after being helped and supported later come out to claim independent women."

@passymoore said:

"Congratulations bro. Got denied twice in Cameroon, twice in Nigeria despite being fully funded. Had my MRV payment not confirmed twice in November and December. I feel devastated but I'm not giving up."

