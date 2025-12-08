A young Nigerian lady shed tears on social media after receiving a whopping sum of N2 million from kindhearted people

The cancer warrior had desperately cried out on X, seeking N400k to complete her chemotherapy treatment at the hospital

Following her cry for help, several social media users came to her aid and donated a total sum of about N2 million

A Nigerian lady undergoing cancer treatment became overwhelmed with emotion after netizens transformed her financial situation.

She had been struggling to complete her final round of chemotherapy and turned to the online community for assistance, hoping to raise the balance she required for the treatment.

Cancer warrior emotional after receiving N2 million donation from Nigerians. Photo credit: @bidemi_akins/X.

Cancer warrior receives N2 million from strangers

What followed her desperate cry for help went far beyond anything she anticipated.

In her appeal on X, shared from the handle @bidemi_akins, she explained that she had reached the last stage of her chemotherapy plan but lacked the funds needed for one final session.

She asked online users for help, noting that a large number of small contributions could enable her to finish the treatment that had already taken a toll on her and her family.

She said:

"I have just one more chemo session left. If 400 people can please donate 1k each, I’ll be able to complete my treatment. God bless you all. 8146203234 moniepoint. I’m almost at the finish line, just a few more chemo sessions left. I wouldn’t have made it this far without the support from so many of you. Thank you so much. If you come across this and you can help in any way, please kindly do."

Cancer patient who needed N400,000 to complete her chemotherapy gets N2 million from kindhearted Nigerians. Photo credit: @bidemi_akins/X.

Her message quickly went viral, drawing sympathy from many who had never met her but understood the weight of her struggle.

As her post circulated, users began to send donations, each transfer adding to a large sum that soon surpassed the amount she earlier hoped to gather.

Instead of receiving the sum of N400,000 required to settle her hospital costs, she eventually had an amount that exceeded her target by a wide margin.

The final figure, N2 million, reached about five times what she initially requested, creating an emotional moment of disbelief for her and those close to her.

When she realised the total amount collected, the young lady broke down, unable to contain the emotions that came with the sudden easing of a burden she had carried for months.

She expressed deep gratitude to everyone who had responded, reiterating how the support restored her confidence and made her feel seen at a moment when she feared being unable to continue her treatment.

Her mother also reacted emotionally, moved by the kindness shown to her daughter and the reassurance that she would no longer struggle to fund the last part of her therapy.

In the lady's words:

"Guysssssssssssssss. You people don’t know what you’ve done for me. I needed just 400k to finish my chemo and you raised 2 million naira for me. TWO. MILLION. I still can’t believe this is happening. What? Tears running down my face since morning. God just reminded me why I should never stop believing. My mum is crying."

Reactions as cancer warrior gets N2 million donation

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the emotional post.

Tianah said:

"Wow I have been following your story from when u defeated cancer the first time to when u posted that it came back. It's glad to see you haven't given up I hope you pull through."

Samuel Onemu wrote:

"Nigerians look out for each other. If politicians can do what Nigerians do for themselves, we would be the best in the whole world."

StandwithGod said:

"God is with you and He'll perfect your healing. Just keep saying, "heal me and I will be healed, save me and I'll be saved, for you are the one I will praise". Jer.17:14. Shalom!"

