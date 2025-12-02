A young Nigerian woman has gone viral online after sharing her experience of missing her monthly period

She visited a hospital to report the issue and revealed what the doctor told her after conducting tests

She later shared on social media what happened during her hospital visit and how she eventually returned home

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after she shared what happened to her in the hospital after experiencing extreme stomach pain.

She shared that she hadn't seen her monthly cycle for months, which made her feel very uneasy, so she visited the hospital.

Nigerian woman discovers she was pregnant after feeling unwell. For illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Twitter/MercyBeaucoup22, Getty Images/Vera Livchak

Source: Twitter

Woman shares rare pregnancy story

However, the doctor told her everything was fine, but she still wasn't comfortable with the doctor's statement. Later, she discovered something was inside her body.

According to a post she made available on her page @MercyBeaucoup22, the individual mentioned that she had been hearing about cryptic pregnancy but never experienced it until recently.

She mentioned that she hadn't seen her period and went to a hospital to complain. The doctor there did a scan and referred her to another hospital, but the result still came back negative.

Eventually, she mentioned that she went to a hospital and returned with a baby, confirming it was a cryptic pregnancy.

Her statement:

"God is wonderful. I have to be among the top 5 strongest women on earth. Couldn't sleep through the night because I was feeling severe tummy pain like menstrual cramps, had to call my man to come pick me to the hospital around 2:30."

"For months, I haven’t seen my period, but I wasn’t bothered because it’s not just skipping and coming back. I did a PT after two months, it was negative. On Friday, I wasn’t calm and had to go to the hospital again. The doctor referred me to another hospital to do an ultrasound scan and some other tests. I did PT again; it was negative. The doctor said it would still come and I shouldn’t be bothered, and recommended some supplements."

"Guys, I have only been hearing and seeing videos online about cryptic pregnancy. I never knew I would experience it. I went into the hospital and now have a bouncy baby girl."

Woman surprised by baby after routine hospital visit. Photo source: Twitter/MercyBeaucoup22

Source: Twitter

"I partially had the feeling that I was pregnant, but the test kept showing negative, which changed my mindset about it."

"Even though it wasn’t planned, God will still be God no matter what. The fact that I was so energetic like nothing was inside of me, I still went for a 1xbet show yesterday."

Confirming she indeed gave birth to a child, in another post she shared on her page, she wrote:

"My baby is so cute."

She said this after seeing what her baby looks like.

People who came across her post reacted to it online.

Reactions as woman shares pregnancy story

@Kyrie_54 added:

"I don't understand... You did an ultrasound and saw nothing???? Whereas there was a whole fetus in there? Congratulations."

@AlbayanOla wrote:

"Is this not a normal pelvic scan? 9 months preg is hidden?"

@temmi_Francis wrote:

"This means the person I saw was you. At bashorun. Congratulations."

@brusdobg noted:

"I met you there yesterday. Na me stop you while you’re heading out with a lady wey I ask of your car. I know say you shock that yesterday. Congratulations on your new born."

@_KingLarry__ noted:

"Honestly, I thought that was a baby you gave birth too. Not until I read your write up. I thought you had that baby."

@Sucyayoola said:

"I thought cryptic pregnancy shows no pregnancy symptoms and negative pregnancy tests.. but it definitely shows in ultrasound. Congrats anyways."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man’s friends went with him to the hospital when his wife was having a baby.

Young girl watches her mother give birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a deeply touching video of a woman giving birth while her young daughter stood by her side stirred massive emotions online.

In the clip, the little girl struggled to process everything happening in front of her as she watched her mother fight through the pain of labour.

Source: Legit.ng