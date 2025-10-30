A third-year student at Babcock University has caused a commotion on social media after disclosing the cost of a new ID card at the private institution

According to the student, he is more pained by the fact that it did not take the university unit responsible for the ID card five minutes to produce his

Internet users were blown away by the cost of the ID card, while former students of Babcock recounted their experiences

A 300 level public health student at Babcock University has gone public with how much it cost him to get a new ID card at the institution.

Babcock is a private Christian university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and is located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

A Babcock University student said he paid N50k for a new ID card. Photo Credit: @ebikethatceleb

He got the ID card after three weeks without one and documented how he went about getting it.

ID card cost at Babcock University

In a TikTok video, the young man, @ebikethatceleb, took netizens through a realistic day in his life as a student at Babcock.

He was more pained that it didn't take up to five minutes for the ID card to be produced.

"Do you know my pain in all of this? My pain is that it didn't take them up to five minutes to give me this," he lamented.

He further noted that he:

"Almost cried while making this."

According to him, it cost N50k to get a new ID card. He shared a receipt for the ID card payment.

A Babcock University student goes public with the amount he paid for a new ID card. Photo Credit: @ebikethatceleb

Watch his video below:

Babcock University: ID card cost stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the cost of Babcock University's ID card below:

Aurora💋 said:

"I run confirm the location of my id card."

sha sha said:

"It was just luck for me that I was graduating like 2 months after when I misplaced my ID….. it was so annoying…. 50k is so silly for plastic tchhh."

valentina Kevin said:

"My experience for this school omo na God save me I thank God I'm done you will go to church tire life in Babcock was hell if you never get issues with SOP you Don't know what God has done for you thank for life anything can send you home in Babcock university."

unusual_sharon said:

"Wait o 😂I thought the 50k was just to scare us."

FAITH🤏✨️ said:

"50k is crazy 😭 I'm still complaining about 15k."

𝔑𝔢𝔡_𝔛⚜️ said:

"But y does it have to be 50k."

Nai_Artiste said:

"Ima emphasized the beginning in the end."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University graduate had expressed regret about the course he studied in school after spending N10 million on fees.

Babcock University dismisses student over 'ritual practices'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Babcock University had dismissed its student, Oladipupo Siwajuola, for allegedly being involved in ritual practices.

Siwajuola disappeared from campus in early May 2025 and became a trending topic after his mother took to social media, alleging that the university failed to protect her son.

The university’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Dr Joshua Suleiman, said Siwajuola disguised himself in a hoodie and sneaked out through the university’s teaching hospital gate on April 28, 2025. As reported by The Punch, Suleiman made this known in an official statement released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

