A gadget vendor shared a heartbreaking story of how he was robbed when armed robbers broke into his house, stole all the laptops and phones he had for sale at home, and tried to slash his neck with a machete twice. When they failed, they shot him in the leg.

He shared the story on his page, providing full details of how it happened.

He revealed that he has laptops and phones at home which he sells, as he is into selling tech devices.

On October 6, he mentioned that he heard a noise in his apartment and thought it was the police. When he went to check, he discovered armed robbers instead. They tried to cut his neck with a machete but failed.

According to the post he shared on his page, @gekyume1021, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that they stole all the laptops and phones he had at home.

They tried to slash his neck, and when they were unsuccessful, they shot him in the leg, leaving him bleeding for hours.

His statement in part: "On the 6th of October, this happened to me in Nigeria. I was in the comfort of my home editing videos when I heard loud bangs. In fear, thinking it was the police, I went to check it out. Unfortunately, it turned out to be armed robbers."

"They made away with all my laptops that I sell and my phones. Before they left, they also tried to cut me in the neck with a machete twice, and when they were unsuccessful, they shot me in the leg. I bled for about 3–4 hours before receiving medical help."

He spoke about his condition as he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

He continued: "Right now, I'm being prepped for surgery. My family is with me, and I need all the prayers and support I can get. It still feels unreal because I didn’t struggle, but I still almost lost my life. Please, everyone stay safe and be on guard."

As he shared his condition in the post, concerned individuals who came across it flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as vendor survives armed robbery

@drealprodigy_ wrote:

"This is sad, sorry for the loss. Quick recovery man."

@v_ezeiyi noted:

"Residential armed robbery became a thing of the past before 2015. These are signs of poverty, massive unemployment, frustrated/depressed citizens, a failing economy/society."

@Blakskingirl said:

"This is so so sad. May God strengthen you and provide for you and your family also preserve your life in good health and restoration of your body. Favor surrounds your surgical process and you get the help you need and heal perfectly amen."

@bougainvillain shared:

"This is terribly sad. I wish you a quick recovery and May you get better than what you've lost. Note to self: If you hear bang, check that doors are locked and try to enter ceiling?"

@CodewithVeek stressed:

"So sorry, man, wishing you a quick recovery. Imagine having to go through all this and still get taxed. The government cares less about the safety and welfare of its citizens, yet they still feel they can tax them."

@thatMrT stated:."Thank God for your life. American govt protects her people, Nigerian govt protects themselves and their families. They also tax Nigerians to protect themselves."

@dammybade shared:

"Must have been a traumatic experience. So sorry that this happened to you, Gekyume. You'll be in my prayers—hope you'll bounce back better."

@juwonanthony noted:

"I wasn't expecting this type of incident as I read through. I'm so sorry you had to go through this, Speedy recovery in Jesus name."

@wabtistgraphics wrote:

"This is really sad to hear. I'm sorry this happened to you. Quick recovery bro."

