Professor Owunari A. Georgewill, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, honoured first-class graduates of his institution by treating them to a dinner party

One of the honoured first-class graduates, Onomakpome Oghenekaro, went public with the invitation letter she received to attend the dinner party

In the letter, Professor Georgewill expressed delight about Oghenekaro's academic feat, saying it was the result of years of determination and hard work

Onomakpome Oghenekaro, a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, was overjoyed after being invited by her Vice-Chancellor, Professor Owunari A. Georgewill, to a dinner party in recognition of her bagging a first-class honours degree in engineering.

An excited Oghenekaro went public with the invitation letter from the academic and related it to the Bible verse Proverbs 22:29.

Onomakpome Oghenekaro reacts as her vice-chancellor honours her with a dinner party invitation.

In a TikTok post, she wrote:

"Dining with kings ✨.

"Proverbs 22:29 Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men."

She disclosed that she broke records in her family by becoming the first female engineer and the first person to graduate with a first-class degree.

Vice-Chancellor hails engineering graduate

In the letter signed by Alex Nmecha, a special assistant to the vice chancellor, Professor Georgewill rejoiced with the young lady and attributed her feat to her years of determination and hard work.

A part of the letter read:

"The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Owunari A. Georgewill, has received with joy, the news of the Award to you by the Senate of University, of a First Class Honors Degree.

"The Vice-Chancellor heartily rejoices with you & your family as you savour the success & fruits of years of determination & hardwork.

"In recognition of your achievement of this feat, the Vice-Chancellor has directed me to specially invite you to a Dinner Party with him as indicated below:

"Date: Wednesday, 23rd, July, 2025. "Time: 5:00pm.

"Venue: Vice-Chancellor's Lodge, Delta Park."

Onomakpome Oghenekaro rejoices after her vice-chancellor invited her to a dinner party.

People celebrate UNIPORT first-class graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIPORT first-class graduate dinner invite below:

BEST CAKES IN UNIDEL/AGBOR said:

"You shall continue to dine with kings and queens. I love this."

Debbie's Closet said:

"You worked so hard for it. I tap from your grace my senior colleague."

frannyquila said:

"Congratulations Karo dear am super proud of you🥰🥰 plus you attached business with school and still delivered a good result weldone Karo."

scarlette said:

"I Love and admire good things ❤️congratulations stranger."

Divine said:

"Congratulations. I don’t know you, but I’m proud of you."

Jewelry Vendor in PH🌸🛍️ said:

"Congratulations!!!!!❤️Still manifesting for myself even though this engineering has shown me shege."

Queen Anaesthesia said:

"Congratulations ma'ma.

"I joined the globe to celebrate."

HappyUmoh said:

"Oh my God. I’m so happy for you. Congratulations dear."

UNIPORT Vice-Chancellor honours first-class graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari A. Georgewill, invited a first-class graduate to have a dinner with him.

In the letter signed by Alex Nmecha, special assistant to the Vice-Chancellor, the school head rejoiced with the lady for her academic achievement.

Professor Georgewill attributed it to her years of determination and hardwork, adding that the dinner was in recognition of her first-class feat. The letter sent to the Animal and Environmental Biology graduate contained the date, time and venue for the dinner with the vice-chancellor.

