A mother is in deep sorrow after her daughter died in the tragic plane crash that rocked India on June 12, 2025

The mother has shared the last promise her daughter made to her when she was returning to London with her husband

Unfortunately, her daughter, who died alongside her husband, will not be able to keep the promise

Tragedy struck an Indian family on June 12 as they lost two people in the Air India plane crash that happened at Ahmedabad.

The plane, a Boeing Dreamliner, had crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport.

The mother said she wished she had more time with her daughter.

It killed 241 people on board, taking with it the dreams and aspirations of many families and relatives of the victims.

One of the families affected by the tragedy is the family of Pooja and Harshit Patel, two souls who were married.

The couple got married eight years ago and moved to the UK two years ago with the support of their families.

Pooja and her husband, Harshit Patel, were from Ambika Nagar in the Indian city of Gujarat.

While in the UK, they lived in Leicester among a thriving community of people from Gujarat.

Pooja used to call her mother, 58-year-old Chandra Mate, while in the UK until they decided to travel home to India in May.

Chandra Mate said she was so happy to see her daughter, Pooja when she and her husband surprised them with a visit.

She said, as quoted by The Guardian UK:

“When I saw her after two years, it was a kind of joy I had never known. The entire neighbourhood came out to greet her and Harshit. Her glow, her presence – everything about her had changed.”

Harshit, 33, and Pooja, 28 were travelling back to the UK after the family visit to India but they never made it to Leicester.

What Pooja promised her mother before the Air India plane crash

Pooja had promised to buy her mother a washing machine so that she would find her domestic work easier. However, she won't be able to fulfil the promise anymore.

Her mother regretted that she was not able to follow them to the airport on the day they died.

Her mother said:

“If only I had gone to drop her off, I would’ve had a few more hours with her."

Meanwhile, Harshit’s father, Anil Patel, said the two were inseparable when they were alive and said he was going to cremate them together.

His words:

"In life they were inseparable. I cannot separate them in death. We will only cremate them together.”

Pooja and Harshit Patel both died in the Air India plane crash.

