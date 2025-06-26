A Nigerian mother cleverly made use of one cake during the birthday of one of her children who clocked one year

The woman has three children, but all of them used the cake to snap photos with their names written on it

Each side of the cake had the name of a child as they happily stood beside it to take photos without the mother breaking the bank

A Nigerian mother has been praised on social media because of the wise way she made her children happy without breaking the bank.

Three of her children used one birthday cake to snap photos without feeling left behind when one of them was celebrating.

The mother cleverly wrote the names of her children on the cake. Photo credit: TikTok/@mary_oguntuyi.

In a video trending on social media, one of the woman's children was celebrating her one-year birthday.

The video, which was posted by Mary Oguntuyi, showed the three children queuing behind the cake for photo ops.

According to Mary, she was the one who was celebrating, but her mother decided to carry her siblings along.

She wrote the names of the three children on each side of the cake, as they all used it for photos.

Mary said:

"It's your 1 year old birthday and your mum used one stone to kill 3 birds. So my mum decided to write my siblings name on my 1 year old birthday cake for pictures."

The cake had the names of the woman's three children. Photo credit: TikTok/@mary_oguntuyi.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares childhood birthday photos

@Chef May said:

"At least na real cake, mine was eba covered with God knows what."

@Geraldyne said:

"We did that when my brother turned 5. Everybody's name and age was on each side of the cake."

@MADE KIDDIES said:

"This woman should be our minister of finance."

@Spirit_of_Arsenal said:

"Actually the rivalry between siblings at tender age is not spoken about enough. If my papa no fit buy two things at a time and it’s not something we can share, walahi he won’t buy it."

@Atoke said:

"Just incase money plenty doing the birthday of the rest, there's won't be grudge."

@Favorite said:

"My mama do me this thing that year oo."

@Big Dova said:

"She even try oo… dat time nah family biscuit and coke dem go put for tray take snap birthday picture for person."

@temitoyourscreen said:

"We love a smart money mummy."

@BIG_GEE44 said:

"Your mum study home economics for school."

@bbygurl_kim said:

"She’s so smart."

@Covenanttrader1 said:

"Mother of that year."

@Joyce Peters said:

"Mine was rice and stew with candle."

@Ganiyat said:

"My mom did the same for us."

Lady buys engine oil for boyfriend on his birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady went viral after she shared the type of gift she bought for her boyfriend on his birthday celebration.

The lady went the extra mile and bought an unusual gift for her boyfriend, but many people said she did the right thing.

According to the lady, she bought four bottles of engine oil for her man and gifted them to him on the day of his birthday.

