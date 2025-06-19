The body of the Air India co-pilot who died in the tragic air crash that happened on June 12 has been received by his family

Clive Kunder was one of the victims of the Air India plane crash that happened in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12

Clive, who has 1100 hours of flying experience, assisted Captain Sumeet Sabharwal aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed after takeoff

Late Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the ill-fated Air India Flight AI117, is set to be buried by his family.

A casket carrying Clive's body is said to have arrived in Mumbai, where family, friends and other mourners received it.

Clive Kunder was the co-pilot of the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed. Photo credit: Facebook/NDTV and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: Facebook

Clive was one of those whose lives were cut short by the disastrous air crash that happened in India on June 12.

The casket carrying his body arrived at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday morning and was taken to his residence, Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon (West), NDTV reports.

Photos posted on Facebook by NDTV show mourners who gathered around the casket to pay their last respects to the departed pilot.

Legit.ng has taken a close look at the information on First Officer Clive Kunder, who assisted Captain Sumeet Sabharwal on board.

Who was Air India victim Clive Kunder?

He had 1100 hours of flying experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Officer Kunder was a young pilot just starting out in his career, and so far, had logged 1,100 hours of flying experience.

The late pilot is said to be from a family connected to aviation. His mother was a flight crew member in her working days.

His family had received the sad news, his sister says

According to reports in the international media, the news of the Air India plane tragedy has reached Kunder's family.

His sister, Kliene, said she and her parents were in Sydney, Australia, at the time of the crash, according to local publications like India Today.

"My father, Clifford and mother, Rekha, are with me in Sydney, and we have no information on the condition of my brother. We are leaving on Friday for Ahmedabad to find out how he is."

The body of the late pilot Clive Kunder. Photo credit: NDTV.

Source: Facebook

His former teacher says he was brilliant

The young co-pilot was 34, and he was said to have completed his training in Florida, USA, before returning to India to pursue an aviation career. He was said to be a quiet person.

As reported by NDTV, his teacher, Professor Urvashi, who taught Kunder Physics in Class 11 and 12 in Mumbai's Wilson College, stated that he was a very brilliant student.

"Clive was very brilliant student, very disciplined, very punctual, intelligent... His work was very neat, clean, very systematic," said Urvashi, who thinks his disciplined nature made him a successful pilot.

"It was really heartbreaking to talk about him. It's very difficult for me to digest the news also that such a lively young boy wanted to make a career, wanted to live his life very happily, very disciplined, very punctual, very intelligent boy. It was very difficult for me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng