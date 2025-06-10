The story of a Nigerian lady who fell in love with her friend's ex-boyfriend is trending online and eliciting reactions

The lady, identified as Endowed, told the story herself and said she and her friend are still on good terms

In fact, she said it was her friend who gave her number to the man who would later become her husband

A Nigerian lady has narrated the story of how she got married to a man whom she described as her friend's ex.

She is already a mother of one in the marriage, and she said she is on good terms with her friend.

Endowed said she is still in good terms with her friend. Photo credit: TikTok/Endowed.

Source: TikTok

According to Endowed, who narrated the story in a TikTok video, it was even her friend who gave her number to the man who would later become her husband.

Endowed said she and her friend met each other in their church, and that it was also through the church that she found out about her friend's man.

How her phone number was given to the man

All along, she thought her friend was in a relationship with the man but one day, her friend said the man was asking for her number.

Endowed said she was surprised, and she asked to know why her friend's boyfriend was asking for her number. She said her friend said the man liked her.

"I got a call from this girl, and she told me she was in my city. She now told me 'do you remember Praise?'"

She said she started talking with the said Praise when she enquired with her friend and found out their relationship did not work out.

How her friend reacted when she found out they were dating

Endowed said she would later fall in love with the man and he is now her husband and the father of her baby.

Endowed said her friend gave her number to the man who married her. Photo credit: TikTok/Endowed.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"One thing led to another and we are here now. He was very consistent, he was persistent. One of my birthdays, I posted a transfer receipt that Praise my now husband sent to me. He sent me quiet a reasonable amount of money, and then I posted it coupled with other people's gifts. She, my friend now saw the transfer and she was like are you guys now dating? I told her 'yes, we are now dating. She was now like 'is it until you people get married before you will tell me that you people are dating?''

Endowed insisted that her story was not that of snatching her friend's boyfriend.

Watch the story below:

Reactions as lady says she married her friend's ex

@adornmey said:

"I really don’t understand how telling a story to people who didn’t ask is more important than attending to your baby."

@dharmeeyexplicit said:

"The one mistake I see here is, you not asking her if she is cool with you dating her ex. Immediately, the guy start asking you out you should have told her. Anyway, I wish you the best in your marriage."

@otachinemejoy said:

"The people in this woman's comment section can judge!!! As if you people can't, don't and won't do worse. There's a difference between listening to someone's story and assimilation, most of you are definitely only listening."

@Karena Rose said:

"She didn’t have feelings for him, so it all didn’t matter to her, she’s a good person for letting go a man for another woman to try. Her type is rare."

Lady shares said message her boyfriend sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got a sad message from her toxic former boyfriend via WhatsApp.

According to the lady, her ex-lover sent her the message after one of her videos went viral on TikTok.

Many people criticised the lady for the response she gave to his hurtful message and wondered how she dated someone like that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng