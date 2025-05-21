A Nigerian lady who went clubbing has shared a video showing the large amount of cash that she returned home with

In a video posted on TikTok, she emptied her bag and showed off wads of naira notes which amounted to a huge sum of N90,000

Massive reactions trailed the video on the app as social media users shared their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady has happily flaunted the large amount of cash she claimed to have earned from a night out at a club.

She shared a video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

Lady shows off clean wads of naira notes she picked at a night club. Photo credit: @just_hafsoh/TikTok.

Lady shows off N90k from club

In the video, which was posted by TikTok user @just_hafsoh1, the lady emptied her bag, showing wads of naira notes that she claimed totalled N90,000.

Her actions were met with a mixture of admiration and criticism from social media users, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

According to the lady, the money was earned from a night out with friends at a club.

She captioned her video, stating happily that she had brought home N90,000 "sharp" from the outing.

"Went clubbing with the girls and brought home N90k sharp," she said.

Lady who returned from club trends online after displaying what she kept inside her bag. Photo credit: @just_hafsoh/TikTok.

Reactions as lady flaunts cash from club

The video quickly gained massive attention, with many TikTok users expressing their opinions on the matter.

While some people praised the lady for her 'hustling' spirit, others criticised her for flaunting the money on social media.

@𝕁𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕒_𝔼𝕕𝕚𝕥 asked:

"Who dey Benin abeg?"

Heartbreak said:

"Last time I went to a club my bag was full already had to remove my wig nd park it inside the wig nd wig cap too."

@Abake_alayo said:

"Aswear, the last party I went I go carry small bag omo e pain me o, I had to remove my powerbank so the money can fit in very well we go harder next party."

@♡𝒜𝓂𝒶𝓀𝒶 commented:

"Don't be deceived it's not always like this oOOoo, step one follow ballers."

@toyosi_45 said:

"Omoh since I start de work as Champange girl for club rather for me to go sleep with one man I rather pick money!! I don pick money pay rent and project fee for school!! E save me that period."

@JESSICA said:

"The last time I went clubbing was last two years I brought home 175, I nor see bike take go house that night na leg i use reach house I have never been scared my whole life tiil that day."

@_vicksonia said:

"Once I notice say u get vibes and u sabi pick money for club with steeze we don turn bestie sharp."

@Vicky _jido reacted:

"Abeg who day abule agba let go clubbing this weekend if you no sabi pick abeg I no go oooo."

@Africa said:

"I swear my friends de go pick money for club but pride and fear no go allow follow them and na me still broke pass them."

@Debbie Gold commented:

"Meee, pity me its as bad as even if the money falls on my lap I'll push it off to the floor but will be regretting deep down."

@June 24 added:

"Who dey port Harcourt make we club together abeg but you go Sabi pick money ooo I never club before."

Watch the video here:

Lady returns with bags of cash from club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an interesting video showing the amount of cash she picked at a club.

In a video, the lady first showed the small cash she took to club before displaying the bags of cash she picked at the club.

