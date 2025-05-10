A Nigerian lady man has shared his joy on a social media after his cousin aced his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to the excited man, his cousin 'did the impossible' by hitting an aggregate score that no one in his family ever got

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the brilliant boy

A student's impressive achievement in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has earned him praises on social media.

His proud cousin shared a post on X, expressing his joy and admiration for his cousin's outstanding performance.

Man displays his cousin's 2025 UTME score, says it's the highest he has seen so far. Photo credit: @thatboyropa/X.

Source: Twitter

Man says cousin hit 360 UTME score

The post, shared by @thatboyropa, revealed that his cousin, Adeleke Mobolaji Josiah, had achieved an aggregate score of 360, a feat that was dubbed the highest in the family's history.

In the result displayed, Josiah had excelled in his subjects, scoring 77 in English, 92 in Mathematics, 94 in Physics, and 97 in Chemistry.

"Dear Adeleke Mobolaji Josiah, Your 2025 UTME result: English 77, Mathematics 92, Physics 94, Chemistry 97, Aggregate 360," the post read.

The cousin's post quickly gained attention, with social media users flooding the comments section to congratulate Josiah on his achievement.

Many praised the young man's dedication and hard work, which had clearly paid off and earned him accolades.

Sharing the good news online, the young man said:

"My cousin just did the impossible, he scored 360 in JAMB. I think this the highest I’ve seen so far, and definitely the highest in our family’s history."

Man proudly posts family member's 2025 UTME score. Photo credit: @thatboyropa/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as boy gets 360 UTME score

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Ifeanyi Azuh said:

"Are you serious? Thought that results are not yet out for individual consumption. How old is your cousin?"

Saggezw said:

"It’s not the impossible people have done better."

London Tailor wrote:

"This is so concerning, pls review our results. Don't make us believe 1.5m candidates are dullard."

Jerrie said:

"Nah any Engineering course sure pass for this pesin."

Luqman said:

"No b dis same jamb wey people dy complain about say jamb dy give dem score wey no b dia own nain your cousin score 360 so. Well congrats to him. Me been don talk am say who get low score no b jamb fail am, na d person fail himself."

Temideee said:

"This is what one of my niece result is showing. I don't know if there is anyone having a similar issue. we need clarity."

Da Optimistic said:

"My Nephew runs an online JAMB Tutorial and so far we've seen more than 5 of his students with more 300 and several 250 upwards, at least from those who have checked. His students are not even up to 20."

Obi of Lagos wrote:

"Congratulations to him. But what is JAMB to be compared to your family history? The relevance of JAMB as a body is only felt in Nigeria."

Ovie Joshua reacted:

"Now this is a good UTME result. I look at the subject combinations before the aggregate and I’m impressed."

Aso Oluseye reacted:

"I Saw someone here already celebrating 344 as the highest oo."

Ferdinand said:

"We don see 370 this year bruhhhh ,go check Adejumobi Toluwalase, peaklane college."

Fortune said:

"Some groups of people said their smart family members that wrote the same jamb got fake results and are calling on jamb to check, not knowing that tiktok and the rest have carried away their smart family members head."

Take back reacted:

"From the comments, people have a comprehension problem. Or just poor education background."

Ryan wrote:

"Wow, that's amazing! Your cousin is definitely on a roll! Double win!"

Anetor added:

"No be to get high jamb scores o. University go humble person wey think sey na by highest jamb scores. PS. I am not saying that high jamb scores is not good o, at least I had a great one then too. But I have seen people with high jamb scores not doing well in Uni."

See the post below:

Man attempts to check children's UTME scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME.

The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng