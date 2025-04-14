A Nigerian lady has shared her story on social media years after abandoning her nursing career without informing her family

According to the lady, she also ran away from home and moved to Abuja with the hope that what she planned will work out

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has publicly regretted her decision to leave her nursing career to join a marketing company years ago.

The lady, who had kept her career change a secret from her family, shared her story years after making the daring move.

Lady shares why she abandoned her nursing career years ago Photo credit: @diamondbeautysecret1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady leaves nursing career to join Neolife

The lady, known on TikTok as @diamondbeautysecret, revealed that she had abandoned her nursing career and relocated to Abuja in pursuit of a new marketing job with Neolife.

Her decision was motivated by a desire for change, which she had kept hidden from her loved ones.

Diamondbeautysecret's post sparked reactions from many users who were touched by her emotional story.

According to @diamondbeautysecret, her journey was not easy and not fruitful in the end as she expected.

Lady ran away from home to join marketing company Photo credit: @diamondbeautysecret1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She had to navigate the challenges of her new life in Abuja, where she spent three years struggling to make ends meet.

Despite the difficulties, she expressed gratitude for the outcome, and the fact that her family did not disown her.

In her words:

"Life is so private no one knows I left my nursing career because of neo life. Ran away from family and trekked the whole of Abuja for three whole years but Alhamadulilah. Omo if I talk more than this y'all will disown me then tell my family to also disown me."

Reactions as lady abandons nursing career

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Ibukunoluwa said:

"My mom arrested me more than three times before the charm came out of my eyes. God bless my mom."

@Ibiyemi Oluwaseyifunmitan commented:

"All of una go talk,e no go still change anything. People wey go succeed with neolife go still succeed."

@ÃBDÜL-JĒLËÉL wrote:

"All of Una sha wan use Neolife trend. If you like dey defame us we no go still leave am. Abi Una papa geh job wey Una wan offer people?"

@Oma fashion store said:

"If you never witness neo life for Abuja god de your matter sha you are blessed."

@Sikemi said:

"Those of you using neolife directly be careful you can get sued for defamation. Neolife itself did not call you to join them. somebody called you to join, call them out directly. Ani sewon ooooo."

@Eemjay said:

"I remembered a lady in neolife she fainted due to hypoglycemia. I want to help her get medication and food. After drinking water when she could talk she said I shouldn't help her that she's waiting for her manager. Her manager is coming. Omo na that day I believe say the thing pass hypnosis."

@adewoyin said:

"Abeg wetin be this neo life, hope no be those girls way de alway beg for transport for road."

@M∅SËS wrote:

"Make God save my friend too, he can travel from Nigeria to Benin without holding a penny na beg beg neo life turn am to."

@Mariafustina1 added:

"I was a victim of Neolife, spend two years and invested 300k but got nothing except their pro-vitality that I couldn’t sell or use."

Watch the video here:

Lady who ran away from home opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video recounting how she once took a strong decision to run away from home.

According to the lady, she had joined a marketing company with the hope of becoming a diamond director and relocating abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng