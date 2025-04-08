A Nigerian lady joined others to mourn popular gospel ministers who died in an accident in Ogun state

The victims are Evangelist Ayodeji Davids, also known as Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina

The lady who said Kekere Jesu had visited her church several times shared how the minister escaped death in April 2022

A Nigerian lady on Facebook, Abimbola Oluwatosin, mourned the death of gospel ministers who died in a fatal car crash in Ogun State.

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), who is known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry.

Lady testifies about Kekere Jesu's ministry as she recounted how he once survived accident.

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred over the weekend.

On her Facebook page, Abimbola described Kekere Jesu as a vibrant prophet and minister.

She shared her experience having been under his ministration several times.

Her Facebook post read:

“I write this with deep sorrow in my heart. Four souls lost just like that in the cause of spreading the gospel of Christ. Evang. Ayodeji Kekerejesu a very young and vibrant prophet and minister of our time,I had been under his ministration many times and a testifier of how mighty God has been moving through him.

“He came several times to my church then CAC Oke Isegun ll Agbede(Hallelujah District)for outdoor crusades. He ministered at year 2016 CACYOF Ikeji Arakeji(Lagos and Ogun state) conference.”

Lady shares Kekere Jesu’s near-death experience in 2022

Abimbola also shared how other associates of Kekere Jesu supported his ministry, but ended up dying alongside the evangelist.

She also narrated how the young minister escaped a tragic accident in April 2022.

She said:

“Iyanu his Interpreter was also a great impact in his ministry now gone as well. Kekerejesu's fiancee a partner in ministry and life also gone just like that. Mrs Matanmi a married woman working endlessly for the Gospel of Christ also fell a victim of this great tragedy.”

“Kekerejesu had a tragic accident this same April month of year 2022 but survived miraculously with only a dislocation on his neck. This is a great loss to the body of Christ. I pray may these four souls find peace and may God comfort the families you all left behind. Rest on soldiers till me meet to part no more.”

Late Kekere Jesu during one of his recent ministrations.

Source: Facebook

What caused the accident involving Kekere Jesu?

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that multiple vehicles collided, with speeding and poor visibility given as reasons for the incident.

The FRSC Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer, Florence Okupe, confirmed that Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina were among those killed.

It was also reported that Kekere Jesu's fiancée, his Personal Assistant (PA), his sister-in-law and around 20 more people had lost their lives.

Kekere Jesu's mentee spills details about late minister

In a related story on Legit.ng, an evangelist, Emmanuel Ase Oro, described Kekere Jesu as his mentor.

The young cleric shared details about the late minister, sharing lessons he learnt from him.

He also shared what he saw when he visited him, as he mourned the loss of Kekere Jesus and his associates.

