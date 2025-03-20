A female corps member abandoned her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program and relocated abroad

She shared a video where she documented her journey from being a corps member to travelling abroad

Many who came across the video had their thoughts on the lady’s relocation to another country amid the NYSC program

A Nigerian lady serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) abandoned her service year and relocated abroad.

She documented her journey from being a corps member to travelling abroad in a video she shared.

Lady leaves Nigeria while serving in NYSC, relocates abroad. Photo: @rhorsar

Source: TikTok

In the video by @rhorsar on TikTok, the lady stated that her fellow corps members were asking her questions about her absence.

Unbeknownst to them, the lady had relocated abroad, leaving her NYSC program behind.

Checks on her TikTok page by Legit.ng revealed that she relocated to the United Kingdom as an international student.

Lady in UK shares messages from corps members

In the video, the lady shared the kind of messages she got from corps members since she relocated abroad and abandoned NYSC.

Lady relocates to UK amid NYSC program. Photo: @rhorsar

Source: TikTok

She said they kept asking why they didn't see her at the local government for the community development service (CDS) meeting.

The lady wrote:

“My fellow corps members: I didn’t see you at CDS.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady abandons NYSC for UK

As the video went viral, many shared their thoughts on the lady’s decision to relocate amid her NYSc program.

Some also "tapped" into her relocation blessing and advised her on what to do after going to the United Kingdom as an international student.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Him leeder said:

“Is an offence to travel out of the country while serving the nation.”

Just_Mimi said:

“She didn’t do relocation guys, she RELOCATED.”

@Black Girl Fly said:

"Congratulations. Been trying to reach you as I no see you for Local Government

@Omolopewears14 said:

“Sharpest move. Congratulations.”

@user2275302253151 said:

“My sister no come back o unless na for holiday.”

@Precious_Pearl said:

"Congratulations Boo. na to add Uk flag for bio remain."

@Julee_et said:

“I claim this by the end of this year. Amen.”

@melovemoneyalot said:

“Did you complete more than 3 months before leaving?”

Kidda said:

“No come back again abeg o, just do view once go back abe.”

Read more related stories on NYSC

Corps member gets engaged to soldier

In a related story by Legit.ng, a corps member got engaged to a soldier she met at the NYSC orientation camp.

She shared the video of her proposal on her TikTok page as she spoke about her love story at the NYSC camp.

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the relationship, as the proposal video went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng