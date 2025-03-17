A Nigerian lady who got a job at a bank has shared her frustration with netizens after seeing her target for the month

According to the lady, she was given a target of N500 million to meet and she lamented over the huge amount

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian bank employee took to social media to express her dismay after being set a huge sales target by her employer.

In a trending video, she mentioned the hefty financial goal she was meant to achieve monthly at her place of work.

Bank employee laments over N500 million monthly target

The frustrated employee, known on TikTok as @peluola26, posted a video lamenting the challenges she faced in meeting her N500 million target.

She recounted how she had thought that working in a bank was a straightforward and enjoyable desk job.

Instead, she revealed the immense pressure that she faced in meeting demanding sales targets.

In her words:

"When you thought bank job was all about pressing laptop, wearing heels and receiving AC. How do I meet my N500 million monthly target? God come down from heaven and help us. We can't do this without you."

Reactions as bank employers laments over target

Her TikTok post attracted lots of comments from others who claimed to have had similar experiences in the banking industry.

Many expressed solidarity with the lady, acknowledging the pressure that comes with working in a high-target sales environment.

@Billion_Fundz said:

"If you fit make yourself insider for working boys, 500M na change."

@Kendra apparels said:

"Why will i go out there to make 500m for someone else and be paid 100k or 200k taaah."

@Gabriel Oruta said:

"Ahhh and after my interview on Thursday which now I can recall I saw you on red dress at Headquarters. Can you imagine after my interview in my presence, this people were discussing on placing me in marketing department. God ah beg oo."

@IKEMBA said:

"Ordinary 50 million them gave me, I run go join army, I do tell my colleagues that army work is very easy to compare with bank work."

@Oluwafunmilola said:

"I opened UBA acc from the staffs that do walk around, pls what should I take to the bank so as to activate it for withdrawal cos I've been saving in it."

@DE MEKX said:

"I for open account with una, but you people are not reliable in fast transaction, I prefer opay or monie point."

@nneuwa said:

"Local market women need to be sensitized into saving and assured of safety for their money."

@TRADEWITHME added:

"The key most important reason why Target are not meet is because banks are not friendly to small businesses."

Watch the video here:

Female banker laments after being sacked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian banker who lost her job in September 2023 cried out on social media for help in finding her feet again.

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate said she took N500k loan from two loan shark apps out of desperation.

