A pregnant woman wanted her child to be an American citizen, so she travelled to the country to give birth.

However, things didn't go exactly as planned and she has come out to share the bitter experience she had.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman said she later did not give birth in America as planned.

Why pregnant woman was sent back from America

Anabella Omene said she was not allowed to gain entrance into the United States when she landed at the airport.

According to Anabella, she was restricted at the airport where she landed and her visa was immediately cancelled.

Due to the misfortune, Anabella said she fell into a coma, but after she got better, she was put into the next available flight and deported to Nigeria.

She said:

"Playing with my daughter cause life didn't end when I went to America to give birth to her, but was denied entry into the country and my visa canceled. With the stress, I fell into labour, was rushed to the hospital in Houston. Immediately I became a bit okay, they put me on the next available flight back to Nigeria, my husband offered for me to go somewhere. I was too traumatized to embark on another journey. I have lost a child before. I wasn’t going to over stress this baby, I decided to remain in Nigeria."

Anabella applied for a US visa when she was pregnant

Some people wanted to know more and they asked her if she applied for the visa early, Anabella said she started applying when she was two months pregnant.

She said it was better if they had denied her the visa instead of giving it to her and then cancelling it on arrival.

Her words:

"In my interview, I clearly told them I was going there to have my baby because of my past experience here in Nigeria, and they gave me the visa, so if they don’t want me to have the baby there, they could have just denied me."

She said she was so stressed mentally, such that she collapsed at the airport.

Her words:

"With my big belle omo I cried ehn aha I even collapsed dey rush me go hospital as I strong a bit dem put me for plane back those pipo wicked die. Gave me bill of 500 dollars."

Anabella said the incident happened in January of 2024 and she has since given birth to her baby.

Reactions as lady is deported from America

@Uvbi Balogun said:

"Wo,w are you serious? That must have been so traumatic for you. So sorry. Same thing happened to me, I got back to Nigeria and the next day flew to Barbados to have my child. It wasn’t an easy journey but we thank God for strength. We go through all these to give our kids the best. God sees our heart."

@Monalisagraice said:

"I went to the embassy for my interview when I was 7 months pregnant, I was granted a visa with my husband! Had smooth and short interview at point of entry! I know it’s a luck and I’m grateful to God."

@tomiee_97 said:

"Thank God they denied me visa than putting me in the chaos ehnn I go just Dey faint every minute till I put to bed there."

