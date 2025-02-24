A Nigerian couple held a low-key wedding according to their budget and they are being hailed on social media

The couple's story was shared by sports journalist, Godwin Enakhena who was one of the guests at the event

Godwin said the couple did not bother themselves too much as they did not hire an event centre or share drinks

A Nigerian couple are now husband and wife after successfully holding a low-key event according to their budget.

The couple did not hire an event center, or canopy and also did not bother about getting a musical band.

The couple avoided overspending. Photo credit: X/Godwin Enakhena and Getty Images/Arta Sermule.

The story was shared on X by sports journalist, Godwin Enakhena who also attended the wedding.

Enakhena said the marital event was held in Ibanda, Oyo state and the couple did not share drinks and everything still went fine.

The wedding held in Ibadan, Oyo state. Photo credit: X/Godwin Enakhena.

He said:

"You don’t need millions to get married! Mary, my Secretary at MFM Women Basketball Club, got married in Ibadan yesterday without hiring an event center, no reception, no drinks served, no musician on the band stand, no compulsory asho-ebi. May God bless this union."

Many people online said there was no point in spending too much money on holding a wedding.

Reactions as couple get married in a low-key event

@JFaminigba said:

"Starting strong! Building a lifelong union on a rock foundation. No long lasting debt repayment to think about. No stress on first night. Anything better."

@Libra_JK said:

"You’re right chief, I was at a friends wedding yesterday in the same Ibadan. The bride is my friend and both families are financially modest. While the husband was more concerned about the marriage itself, my friend was planning a big wedding which they both couldn’t afford. She wiped out her life savings, her hubby’s and I bet they borrowed more. So many fights, days of no communication & peace meetings in between the Introduction and yesterday’s wedding. I hope by some miracle the marriage last and is peaceful."

@DEARESTPADE1 said:

"Leave this yarning. Traditional marriage is the koko, not all this yarning, and it takes money and plenty of courage to do it. Leave church talk and talk about the bride price list."

@dakol2 said:

"One doesn't need millions for marriage but needs millions to run a happy family, except the married people want to tell lies."

@sj_chiji said:

"Oga G you did not tell us we Ibadan fans that you are coming to Ibadan?"

@Ochai_Sam said:

"I hope there was a vehicle to take the bride and groom to their home Sha."

