A Nigerian lady's emotional video tribute to her late sister has captured the hearts of social media users.

The touching clip showed her cradling her newborn niece, who had lost her mother just 48 hours after birth.

Lady in tears as sister dies after childbirth Photo credit: @littleshocker1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments as sister dies after childbirth

In a sad video, the lady known on TikTok as @littleshocker1, shared a heartfelt message, expressing her conviction that her sister's spirit would continue to watch over her daughter.

She affectionately referred to the baby as a precious gift from her late sister while cradling her in her arms.

In her words:

"My sister died two days after giving birth to her daughter and her spirit will keep protecting her. A gift from my sister to me. My sister don turn me to mama. She die leave pikin for me."

Reactions as lady cradles late sister's child

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Ukwandu Ogochukwu Richard said:

"My mom gave birth to me and didn't die so I will deliver my mine in good health nothing shall happened to me and my baby in Jesus name amen."

@ARIKEOLA said:

"God am scared ooo just a month to give birth. Come through for me."

@buschlattegirl said:

"Can I send something little for the baby if you don’t mind."

@Gloria Amakie said:

"May every parents live long to take care of their children."

@kingpresh said:

"God I will never die while bringing another life to this world. I nd my child will live."

@_prince755 said:

"You self try pray against spirit of death ur page nah so so loss loss may God protect us all."

@paulfavour203mimi added:

"I can never give my child as a gift to anyone, premature death is not our portion IJN child birth will never cut your life short IJN."

Watch the video below:

Lady cares for late sister's twins

Source: Legit.ng