Three Nigerian ladies are celebrating their graduation from the University of Ibadan during the school's convocation

The UI students bagged masters degrees each and shared a post to mark the significant life event

One nice thing about them is that they had earlier graduated together from the Federal University of Oye Ekiti

Three ladies have come online to celebrate their friendship after graduating from UI.

The University of Ibadan students graduated with master's degrees, and they are happy about the significant achievement.

The students bagged masters degrees. Photo credit: TikTok/@scentsbyhoney.

A video posted by @scentsbyhoney_ shows the happy graduates in their graduation gowns.

One interesting thing about their story is that they also attended the same university when they first got their degree.

According to the post, they were also together at the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state where they graduated from in 2019.

The video is captioned:

"They said we couldn't do it but we did it. We started from the Federal University of Oye Ekiti. Cheers to the latest MSc graduates of the prestigious University of Ibadan. Msc soil fertility, Msc Agricultural Extension and Msc Aquaculture and fisheries Management."

Reactions as three ladies graduate from the University of Ibadan

@Dapo said:

"I don't know you ppl for Fuoye. I finished the 2017 second phone set."

@Tobiloba A. said:

"Iyabode is that you there."

@Ose said:

"Wow!!!! Congratulations, greater heights."

@sakaabiodun3430 said:

"A big congratulations."

@Iam_Victor said:

"Things we love to see, Congratulations!"

@Gift said:

"Wow! This is what I love seeing. Big congratulations. I tap from your blessings in."

@bee said:

"I thought I was seeing double.. See my fellow fuoyites.. Congratulations."

@Dolapo said:

"The sky is your starting point. Congratulations."

@hadey said:

"What I love seeing. Women wining and chasing dreams!!! Congrats ladies."

@OGUNSINA SEBOLATANS said:

"See my girls. I celebrate you all."

Lady graduates from UI

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she wanted to study medicine in school but was not given the course of her choice.

Instead of medicine, the University of Ibadan offered her zoology, which she rejected, but her father insisted she take the course.

She reluctantly went and has now graduated with a 2nd class upper degree in zoology after failing to change her course.

