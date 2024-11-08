A relationship coach, Esther Usetim, has reacted to Baltasar Engonga's viral videos, as she advised men to pay attention to their wives' needs

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on Baltasar Engonga's viral videos, the coach said some women are hardly satisfied by their husbands

A Nigerian relationship coach, Esther Usetim, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's viral videos with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), allegedly had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.

Relationship coach speaks on Baltasar Engonga's trending videos. Photo: Fm with Estherusetim. Baltasar Engonga

Source: Facebook

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Relationship coach reacts to Baltasar Engonga's viral videos

In a Facebook post by Fc with Estherusetim, the woman said that men should do their best when they marry insatiable women.

Her words:

“Dear Adam, please pay attention to your wife’s emotional needs and don't allow another man to fill that gap. See any day your unsatisfied wife cheats on you, you have totally lost her to that person. Sir, brace up and try your best oooo. Stop allowing stress or work to overtake you.

“If you’re married to a sexually insatiable woman, tell yourself “I will not d!e because of my wife“. Do the one you can and leave the rest to God especially when you know, you’ve done your very best.

She added:

"Learnt from what happened in Equatorial Guinea and put your home in order.”

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' leaked tapes trends

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss after the tapes leaked on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest shared his observations after analysing those watching the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng