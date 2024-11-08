A Nigerian businessman has sympathised with Baltasar Engonga's wife and the husbands of other women he had affairs with

He urged people to slow down on the criticisms and attacks on Baltasar and the women involved

The businessman went on to share a lesson to be learnt from the Baltasar scandal, which recently rocked Equatorial Guinea

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A businessman, Sir Stanley Ekezie, has said there is one lesson people should take away from the Baltasar Engonga scandal.

Sir Stanley shared the lesson while giving his take on the Equatorial Guinea scandal, which is trending on social media.

Sir Stanley Ekezie said there is a lesson from the Baltasar scandal. Photo Credit: Stanley Ekezie Ksc, Engonga Baltasar

Source: Facebook

Sir Stanley, in a Facebook post, sympathised with Baltasar's wife and the husbands of all the women involved in the tapes.

He said Baltasar and the women bear equal responsibilities for their circumstances. He added that people should slow down their criticisms, attacks, and judgements to remember all the families involved.

Lesson to be learnt from Baltasar scandal

Sir Stanley said a lesson to be learnt from the scandal is that the only well-kept secret is the one in one's head.

According to him, a secret may eventually become public knowledge once it involves someone else. Sir Stanley wrote:

"My sympathies extend to the wife of the individual involved and the husbands of the women affected; they are indeed the primary victims.

"Both the man and women bear equal responsibility for their circumstances, as they were evidently complicit in actions detrimental to their partners and they are ultimately facing the consequences.

"Let he who is without sin cast the first stone - John 8:7. Let us slow down on the criticisms, judgements and attacks and take a moment to remember these families, particularly the children, in our thoughts and prayers, as many may never recover from this devastating blow.

"Debating consent to record or the number of women distracts from accountability, akin to a thief questioning CCTV installation rather than acknowledging wrongdoing. Whether with one person or a thousand people it is still cheating.

"One lesson we should take away from this is that the only well kept secret is the one in your head, once it involves someone else it may become public knowledge eventually - Sir Stanley Ekezie."

People react to the businessman's comment

Dube Toons said:

"The man is innocent of that accusation na those women sleep with him by force they took advantage of him because he's a gentle man what a wicked world 🌎 😢."

Oyewusi Babajide said:

"The husbands should do DNA tests on all their children since cases of infidelity are already established against their unfaithful wives."

Akpatan Emmanuel Maxwell said:

"One lesson we should take away from this is that the only well kept secret is the one in your head, once it involves someone else it may become public knowledge eventually."

Mercy Joy MJ Diojevre said:

"Maybe is part of his bucket list ' God have mercy if any, also think he was protecting himself from blackmailers, having them recorded because from the background they both look good enjoying themselves knowing fully well there is camera around, May God heal the wife and husband" who their partner was involved 🙏."

Chinedu Ahamefule said:

"Having affairs with married women is grave,recording the action is worse off,because I am yet to understand the motive behind keeping such item in one’s custody.

"What was he thinking?"

Ekeneme Ernest said:

"Did i hear sympathies to the wives?.Are you kidding?.Fornication and adultery are are premeditated. Were the women rap.ed?.Why sympathising with promiscuous women?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UK-based pastor had warned against watching the leaked Baltasar tapes.

Mum shares "interesting" observation about Baltasar scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had shared a "very interesting" observation about the Baltasar scandal.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 7, Ada Ujaligwa said that Baltasar reportedly slept with 400 women who are wives of his fellow men and recorded them.

Ada Ujaligwa said that yet most men blame the women involved in the scandal. She claimed no man has called out Baltasar for not keeping away from people's wives. She added that most men instead hail him as a legend for sleeping with other people's wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng