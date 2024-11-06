A Nigerian Catholic Priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, has advised those who begged for Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes to go to confession

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on the trending scandal, the Catholic Priest also said he was happy that the news of the American election has overshadowed the leaked tape scandal

Amid the release of numerous bedroom tapes of Equatorial Guinea's official and over 300 women, a Nigerian Catholic Priest, Kelvin Ugwu, has advised those who begged for the videos to go for confession.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother’s wife, and his cousin, among others.

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

In a Facebook post, the priest said he was glad the news about the American elections has taken over the trending Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar's leaked tape scandal.

He noted that it was time for people to refocus, as he told them to remember to go for confessions for all the times they begged for the videos.

He said:

“I'm glad that America has taken over Equatorial Guinea. Is time 4 you all to refocus. Remember to go to confession 4 all the times you begged for Equatorial videos.”

Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss leaked tapes trend on social media

Baltasar’s scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss.

Meanwhile, a man shared his observations after analysing the tapes, and a lady on Facebook publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

