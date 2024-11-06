A Nigerian woman, Adeyinka Tobiloba, has shared how Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes with women humbled some set of people

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on the trending scandal, the lady explained how the leaked tapes would humble those who throw shades on single ladies

Amid the release of numerous bedroom tapes of Equatorial Guinea's official and over 300 women, a Nigerian woman, Adeyinka Tobiloba, has said that the scandal would humble people who attack unmarried ladies.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.

Woman says Baltasar Egonga's leaked tapes should humble some people. Photo: Baltasar Egonga, Adeyinka Tobiloba

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Woman speaks on Baltasar's leaked tapes

In a Facebook post, the woman said that Baltasar's leaked tapes should humble some people who always throw shade on unmarried ladies.

She said some tag unmarried ladies as worthless, but their wives may be doing worse behind closed doors.

She said:

“This trending Equatorial Guinea story should humble these folk that have found a career in throwing shades at unmarried ladies.”

The woman noted that people should focus on their businesses and careers and leave people's marital status alone.

Her words:

“Moral of the story, not all that glitters is gold. Focus on your life, career and business, leave people's marital status alone. You don't need their marriage certificates to buy cheap fuel or cheap rice.”

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss leaked tapes trends

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss.

Meanwhile, a man shared his observations after analysing the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

