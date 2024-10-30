A Nigerian lady shared her success story after she graduated from the university and bagged a medical degree

Her joy knew no bounds after she got her certificate and she decided to share her story with her online followers

The beautiful lady congratulated herself, noting that it was not easy to spend six years in the university

A Nigerian lady is joyful that she has achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a medical doctor.

After she made it, she came on social media to share her success story with her followers.

The lady achieved her dream of becoming a doctor. Photo credit: TikTok/@doc_sharry.

Source: TikTok

According to Sharon Bruce-Tagoe, the journey of becoming a medical doctor was not easy for her but she continued to push.

Now that she has achieved her dreams, she has declared her intention to serve society in the medical field.

"After 6 long years of navigating the demanding path of medical school, I can finally say I did it-I'm officially a doctor. The road to get here was filled with challenges, but every obstacle taught me resilience, perseverance, and passion. Becoming a doctor has been my ultimate goal, but along the way, I've learned that success isn't just about titles or degrees-it's about balance, resilience, and growth in all aspects of life. From late-night study sessions to maintaining a good social life and even exploring my entrepreneurial spirit, every step has shaped me into the well-rounded individual I am today. This experience has taught me that success in one field doesn't mean sacrificing others-it's about finding synergy. I'm so grateful for the unwavering support of my family, friends, mentors, and colleagues who believed in me even when I doubted myself. This journey has shaped me into the person I am today, and though this chapter closes, the adventure of healing and serving others has just begun. I'm excited for the future, ready to take on new challenges, and humbled by the responsibility that comes with this title. Here's to the journey ahead as Dr. (Med) Sharon Bruce-Tagoe."

Reactions as lady becomes a doctor

@EkpomaPlugForParfait&Pasteries said:

"6 years was actually 6years? Hmm! In my school is more than 10 years."

@user3754617674370thelma

"I’m inspired. Congratulations Doc. As you have embarked on the journey of serving humanity may God strengthen you more and give you the grace to overcome any difficulties that may come your way."

Man becomes a doctor

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man vowed to become a medical doctor because of a childhood experience he had when he visited a hospital.

Because her mother worked at the general hospital, he thought she was a nurse, but he found out one day she was a cleaner.

From that moment, he vowed to be a doctor to make his mother proud, and he has finally achieved his dream.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng