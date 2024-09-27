A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing the painful way her relationship ended

In a video, she opened up about posting her ex on her status and blocking everyone except him from seeing it

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their experiences

A young Nigerian lady's candid account of her relationship's abrupt ending has intrigued many netizens.

The lady shared her story via her TikTok account and it garnered lots of comments and reactions from viewers.

Lady speaks on failed relationship with boyfriend Photo credit: @lillian_sopsy/TikTok.

Lady's relationship ends over WhatsApp post

In the video, Lillian_sopsy recounted the painful event that led to her unexpected breakup and how she was able to move on.

She revealed how posting her ex-boyfriend's picture on her social media status, restricting visibility to everyone except him, ultimately led to their split.

According to her, the smart man found out that he was the only one that viewed the status and immediately ended the relationship.

In her words:

"Licking my parfait because life didn't end when I posted my boyfriend's picture on my status only for him to view and he found out. That's how the relationship ended."

Reactions as lady shares reason for break-up

TikTok users empathised with her story, flooding the comments section with their experiences of heartbreak and relationship struggles.

@Kelvin pho said:

"Because your clients no go call you for work again if them see am."

@Omah said:

"I did this and her sister told him she didn’t see my status. I explain tire that day. Baba no even trust me again."

@Queenfay asked:

"How did he find out? I really need to know."

@Olasunmade said:

"Una single people dey try. With the calibre of people left out here."

@Onyinyechukwu said:

"Me yesterday. This man went tru my phone while I was sleeping and he deleted it."

@pj commented:

"That's why I don't do this useless thing call relationship like it's really useless and worthless for me cuz all this h$$ ain't worth it."

@candy said:

"Same thing happened to me Oo. I don’t know he will use his friends phone to check my status. That day ehn I explained tire."

@This user has no one but God added:

"Na why once we are dating, I will tell you straight do not post me and I will never post you because I know you go block some people to post me, so no need."

Watch the video below:

