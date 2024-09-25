A Nigerian man has expressed surprise after he found out that his crazy rag day look in 2019 made it to a lecturer's textbook

The young man became a viral sensation after pictures of his mind-boggling costume for his rag day surfaced online

He shared the front page of the lecturer's textbook with his picture on it and lamented on social media

A young man, @jackiem4rt, has lamented online after seeing his rag day picture being featured in his lecturer's textbook.

In 2019, @jackiem4rt participated in his school's rag day and had one of the craziest costumes.

His rag day picture made it to the cover page of a textbook. Photo Credit: @jackiem4rt

Source: TikTok

@jackiem4rt's costume got people's attention and made many people wonder if he was a mad man roaming the street.

Pictures of his look for the rag day trended on social media and it appeared a lecturer found a use for it.

Man featured in lecturer's textbook

In a TikTok post, he shared the cover page of the textbook, which had his rag day picture on it. The textbook's title is "A Student's Handbook for Psychiatric Orientation Program."

The textbook is a product of the Continuing Education Unit of the nursing department, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

See his TikTok post below:

Mixed reactions trail the lecturer's textbook

Skylar_place🔵🛍️ said:

"When ur children come across it they will b like mum was daddy mad."

Gracefield James said:

"You even get luck say na textbook dem go soon do poster hang for hospital."

🍭CHINELO ❤️🍀 said:

"Chai guy this is bad ohh 😭😂😂😂😂 but how is this possible.

"And people go feel say you been Dey mad."

@gyal_like_Bambi💞 said:

"Na machine be his name.

"Na all of us did rag day in 2019.

"His Dad nd stepmom have mini supermarket in schol main gate.

"Machine wey i know reach house."

Angel Evergreen 💚 said:

"Sorry to ask oo buh were you really mad??? because I don't understand oo."

Anyanwu ụtụtụ 🌅 said:

"No vex o, na rag day abi u been mad true true?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian students had showcased colourful outfits during their school's rag day.

Lady trends over her rag day display

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady went viral over her rag day outing.

The lady, Glory Francis, shared a video of her outing on TikTok and also showed people the items she got. In the video, Glory could be seen in the market having fun while wearing rags. Many people in the market were amazed, and they watched her with smiles on their faces.

One of the things she got from the market women is a tube of yam and plenty of vegetables. She held the tuber of yam tightly and also waved the vegetable in the air. Many university students in Nigeria look forward to rag day when they go to the market to have fun and get things for free.

Source: Legit.ng